Bowling down the competition: Halli Vaughn named girls bowler of the year

BURLEY — As a sophomore at Burley High School, Halli Vaughn is already a state champion.

She placed first at the 4A Girls State Singles bowling tournament this year. Heading into the tournament, Vaughn wasn’t confident she’d even be in the championship game, let alone win it.

“I didn’t really think I was going to make it, but I was going to try my hardest,” she said.

Vaughn started bowling seven years ago. As a three-sport athlete, also competing in volleyball and softball, Vaughn was already in peak physical condition when she joined the team.

“She’s got a good power game,” head coach Justin Studer said. “She has that power and ability. It makes a big difference.”

Studer, Vaughn’s uncle, has watched her skills improve since that first day of competitive bowling. Having the strength to whip a ball down the lane doesn’t hurt, but what really sets her apart is her desire to improve.

“She’s really strong mentally,” he said. “She can figure out and make adjustments when she needs to.”

Although she wasn’t sure whether or not she’d make it to the championship game, coach Studer had no doubt in his mind that she would be there. As he explained, confidence is something Vaughn sometimes struggles with.

“If she decides she can do it, she can do it,” he said. “She just has to have faith in herself.”

Confidence can play a large role in the outcome of games, especially in a sport like bowling where an athlete’s biggest hurdle is the lane itself and not their opponent. Essentially, a bowler is competing against themselves.

“You’re doing everything to the best of your ability and what your opponent does is either good enough or not good enough,” Studer said. “What you do does not affect what they do.”

Vaughn plans on returning to the team for her junior season. Although it’s still early, Vaughn is already looking ahead to future plans.

“I’ve thought a lot about bowling in college,” she said.

When asked why bowling and not one of the other sports she plays, Vaughn’s response was simple.

“I think I can go the farthest in bowling,” she said. “There’s not as many female bowlers as there are athletes in other sports.”

Studer is confident his niece can take bowling as far as she wants to. With hard work and dedication, the sky’s the limit for her potential.

“She’s on her way, but she has a ways to go,” he said. “If she puts her mind to it, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t see her bowling on TV someday.”

