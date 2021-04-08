Bowling brilliance: Stephi Leazer named Times-News 2021 girls Bowler of the Year

“It’s definitely been a bond that I’m going to hold forever,” she said.

Her father’s reaction after she won state this year will be one of those treasured moments she carries with her.

“I walked up the steps and made direct eye contact with my dad, and he just grabbed me into a bear hug,” she said.

Leazer isn’t the only one with fond memories of her time in the sport. LeAnna Magee, assistant coach of the Twin Falls team, said Leazer will leave a hole on the team, despite only bowling with them for one season.

Between youth leagues and other events, Magee has coached Leazer in some capacity for more than 10 years.

“I loved having Stephi on the team because her energy is just infectious for everybody,” Magee said. “She’s always pushing everybody to do their best and be their best.”

Magee remembers going through photos from the season and smiling whenever a picture of Leazer popped up. Her personality, charisma and uniqueness always shone through.

“Through three months of bowling, she had three different hair colors,” Magee said with a laugh.