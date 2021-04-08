Bowling brilliance: Stephi Leazer named Times-News 2021 girls Bowler of the Year

KIMBERLY — A week before her senior year began, Stephi Leazer found out her school's bowling team no longer existed. They had always been a small team, usually consisting of only five girls. If a player was sick or unavailable for a meet, the team would have to cancel. But they always had just enough interest to fill out a team.
Unfortunately for Leazer, this past year was different. With not enough bowlers willing to join the Kimberly High School team, the season was canceled.
“It was heartbreaking,” she said. “I was really upset that I wasn’t going to be bowling with my school.”
Leazer's only solace was the knowledge she would still get to bowl.
Because her school didn’t have a team, Leazer joined the team of the closest district to her — Twin Falls. Leazer remembers the first practice of the season feeling awkward when she walked in.
“I didn’t know how to connect with these people because I didn’t know what we had in common,” she said. “It was a really quiet practice.”
Eventually, Leazer built a bond with her new teammates.
Throughout the season, Leazer always viewed herself as a member of the Twin Falls team. They traveled and competed together, making jokes and memories along the way.
It wasn’t until the state tournament that Leazer was reminded of her role as the sole Kimberly student.
Even though she was on a 4A team, Leazer was allowed to bowl in her school’s division for the singles tournament.
“It was really cool to be able to bowl with a different team but still represent a 3A school,” she said.
Because of this, two members of the Twin Falls girls’ team placed first in State Singles. Leazer won the 3A category, while teammate and friend Alexia Quaintance claimed the 4A title.
Leazer is no stranger to bowling success. She won the 3A division her freshman and sophomore years and placed second her junior year.
But with this being her last year, it all felt a little more meaningful.
“I won’t lie, I started crying,” she said. “All the memories of these past years started going through my mind.”
Leazer’s bowling journey began 14 years ago.
Being raised in a bowling family, she naturally fell in love with the sport her parents and grandparents enjoy. From early on, her father has been her primary coach.
Despite them often butting heads, Leazer is thankful for the opportunity to connect with her father.
“It’s definitely been a bond that I’m going to hold forever,” she said.
Her father’s reaction after she won state this year will be one of those treasured moments she carries with her.
“I walked up the steps and made direct eye contact with my dad, and he just grabbed me into a bear hug,” she said.
Leazer isn’t the only one with fond memories of her time in the sport. LeAnna Magee, assistant coach of the Twin Falls team, said Leazer will leave a hole on the team, despite only bowling with them for one season.
Between youth leagues and other events, Magee has coached Leazer in some capacity for more than 10 years.
“I loved having Stephi on the team because her energy is just infectious for everybody,” Magee said. “She’s always pushing everybody to do their best and be their best.”
Magee remembers going through photos from the season and smiling whenever a picture of Leazer popped up. Her personality, charisma and uniqueness always shone through.
“Through three months of bowling, she had three different hair colors,” Magee said with a laugh.
Leazer ended the season as one of the highest-scoring female bowlers — both in youth and women’s leagues — with an average of 192.
She plans to continue her education at Idaho State University, where she will study to become a sign language interpreter. Leazer does plan to bowl while in college, but she hasn’t spoken with the coach yet about potential scholarships.
Regardless, Magee is confident Leazer will be successful at the next level of play.
“She’s got good skill, and her competitive nature just brings her to the top,” she said.
Although she loves the sport, Leazer doesn’t plan to pursue bowling on a professional level.
She says she’ll always play in competitive leagues, but, as she’s grown, she’s discovered that her career interests are elsewhere.
“I’ve had a dream to go pro for a long time, but then I found my love of sign language," she said. "I’d rather go into sign language instead of going on a pro tour, but I’m still going to keep bowling.”