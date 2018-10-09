Dietrich 3, Murtaugh 2
DIETRICH — In their final home match of the regular season, the Blue Devils lost the first two sets but rallied back to earn a Sawtooth Conference victory over the Red Devils on Tuesday night.
After dropping sets one and two 19-25 and 18-25, Dietrich took the final three 25-16, 25-23, 15-10.
Seniors Madison Christiansen, Bailey Hubert, Brianna Astle, Matigan Bingham and Camilla Hendrix all made big contributions for the Blue Devils, head coach Charley Bingham said.
“They wanted to have a good ending at home to their final season,” Charley Bingham said. “They all stepped up and played their game.”
Matigan Bingham led the charge with 22 kills and 12 digs, while Astle totaled 28 assists. Christiansen tallied 20 digs and seven kills, Hubert notched 13 digs and seven kills and Hendrix added 10 digs and four kills. Freshman Tobie Hubert also pitched in six kills.
Dietrich (6-8, 6-3) will host Valley on Wednesday in its final regular season contest. Murtaugh (11-9, 3-6) will host Raft River on Thursday.
Burley 3, Preston 0
BURLEY — The Bobcats defeated the Indians 25-16, 25-21, 25-16 on senior night for a Great Basin Conference win.
Seniors fittingly led the way for Burley. Kinzlee Bowers had six aces and five kills, Brinley Wilson had 21 assists and seven digs, Kennedee Tracy had 10 kills and 11 digs and Carol Blauer had five kills and no hitting errors.
Third-seeded Burley (11-3, 10-3) will play No. 6 Pocatello at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Twin Falls High School in the first round of the district tournament. No. 9 Preston (6-11, 1-11) will play at No. 8 Mountain Home on Thursday in a district play-in match.
Wood River 3, Canyon Ridge 1
TWIN FALLS — The Wolverines picked up a 25-9, 26-24, 19-25, 25-16 Great Basin Conference victory over the Riverhawks.
Wood River junior Emily Vandenberg led all players with 15 kills, followed by Annie Kaminski with 13. Senior setter Torie King dished out 21 assists, and Patrea Topp had 11. King had five aces, Kaminski had four and Vandenberg had three.
For the Wolverine defense, Kaminski had four blocks, Topp had 13 digs and Vandenberg had six digs.
Canyon Ridge senior Brooklyn Weston recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 11 blocks, Jazmyn Smothers followed with nine kills, Kennedy Detweiler had three kills and Lexi Jones passed out 21 assists. Smothers had eight blocks, and Detweiler had two.
Kelbie Standley picked up 28 digs, Detweiler added 10 and Mercedez Piña had nine.
Seventh-seeded Canyon Ridge will host No. 10 Jerome on Thursday at 7 p.m. in a Great Basin Conference tournament play-in match. No. 5 Wood River will play No. 4 Minico in the first round of the district tournament at 11 a.m. Saturday at Century High School in Pocatello.
Twin Falls 3, Mountain Home 0
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Bruins ended the regular season with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-16 Great Basin Conference win.
Twin Falls' Zoie Boguslawski had two blocks, Clair Hodge had 18 digs and Kaitlin Evans had seven kills.
The Bruins (13-1 in conference) will be the second seed at the district tournament and host a first-round match on Saturday. No. 8 Mountain Home will host No. 9 Preston on Thursday in a district play-in match.
Gooding 3, Buhl 0
GOODING — Seniors led the way in the Senators’ final regular season match, as they improved to 5-1 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference and 11-1 overall with the 25-21, 25-7, 25-23 win over Buhl.
Gooding’s Nicole Stampke recorded a double-double with 12 kills and 16 digs. Grace Parker finished with 15 kills and three blocks, and setter Erika Anthony totaled 23 assists and six aces.
Buhl (7-7, 0-5) hosts Declo on Thursday.
Filer 3, Lighthouse Christian 0
FILER — Filer claimed a nonconference win over Lighthouse Christian, 25-12, 25-6, 25-16.
The Wildcats had five players with seven kills: Alexis Beard, Gracie Robinson, Ella Fischer, Abee Bandy and Jaylee Bingham. Halle Knight and Beard combined for 30 assists. For the Filer defense, Fischer and Beard each had five blocks.
Gracie Cover led the Lions with five kills and three blocks. Maycee Holloway finished with nine assists. Ellie Jones and Holloway had five digs.
Lighthouse Christian (11-2) is at Carey and Filer (10-1) hosts Kimberly on Thursday to end their regular seasons.
Wendell 3, Raft River 2
MALTA — Wendell rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat Raft River, 22-25, 25-11, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12 in the nonconference match.
Wendell had 19 aces as a team, with Stevie Torres finishing with a team-high seven. Aspen Stinemates had six of the 19 team kills, and setter Madi Flick had seven assists. Wendell totaled 26 digs, with Torres leading with eight and Gaby Ponce and Stinemates each with six.
Wendell (3-9) hosts Valley and Raft River (3-13) is at Murtaugh on Thursday.
Hagerman 3, Richfield 0
RICHFIELD — Hagerman senior Elly Yore led the Pirates with 17 kills in the Sawtooth Conference 25-8, 25-9, 25-9 win over the host Tigers.
Pirates senior setter Alana Floyd dished out 17 assists and had six aces. Krista Farnsworth had eight kills, and Kyta Sellers had eight aces and nine digs.
Hagerman (7-9, 4-5) is at Glenns Ferry and Richfield (0-10, 0-6) is at Sun Valley Community School on Thursday.
Oakley 3, Glenns Ferry 0
GLENNS FERRY — Glenns Ferry hosted Oakley (4-8 , 4-3) in a Pink Out night and were defeated in the Snake River Conference match.
The Pilots’ Talli Crone, Annessa Castillo and Aly Samano each recorded kills, and Jaysan Self and Marilin Castro each had two digs.
Glenns Ferry (0-14, 0-7) hosts Hagerman on Thursday.
Hansen 3, Castleford 1
CASTLEFORD — The Huskies (12-3, 7-2) defeated the Wolves (10-7, 5-4) in four sets, 23-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-14, for a Sawtooth Conference win. No details were available.
Twin Falls Christian Academy 3, Jackpot (Nev.) 0
TWIN FALLS — The Warriors defeated the visiting Jaguars 25-5, 25-14, 25-15.
Seniors Victoria Glaze led the TFCA offense with 17 kills, and Rese Walker and Grace Miller combined for 19 assists. Abbie Nedrow had 18 digs for the defense.
Twin Falls Christian Academy (13-3) hosts Calvary on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.