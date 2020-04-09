Be the Light campaign Friday will honor spring athletes

The schools that are participating are all urging safety precautions to participants. People should not use this event as an opportunity to congregate on school grounds. The best way for people to participate is to stay in their cars and maintain social distancing.

“Drive by, drive slow, give a little honk, and stay in your car,” Valley athletic director Brian Hardy said. “I think it’s great out here in the country because you can see the stadium lights from miles around. You don’t have to be right there to see them.”

Another option for those who want to participate is to do so through social media. The hashtag #BeTheLightID will be a way for anyone who doesn’t want to venture out to see pictures and videos of stadiums throughout the state.

Some schools without stadium lights will turn on their parking lot lights instead.

“Stadium lights are more than just football lights,” Bright said. “It’s a sign of pride. We’re just kind of doing this that the pride we feel on Friday nights is the same pride we feel throughout the year with our teams.”

The College of Southern Idaho will participate as well, turning on the lights at Skip Walker Field, its baseball field, at 8:20 p.m.