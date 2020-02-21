Youth and experience powers Carey past Tri-Valley and back to state championship game

“They put a lot of pressure on,” Wood said. “We knew they were quick, and I got a little rattled. Once my coaches told me to settle down and just let the game come to me, I was able to find the flow a little bit better.”

Wood scored nine points in the second quarter and was involved in a pair of turning-point plays right before halftime. She knocked down a three-pointer to give Carey the lead, then drew a foul right before the buzzer and hit two free throws to push her team’s lead to 24-21. The junior finished the game with four three-pointers.

“She’s going to make sure she never loses,” Sears said of Wood, who played all but 25 seconds of the game. “She’s going to put the team on her back and make sure we win.”

The Panthers controlled the tempo in the second half to maintain their lead. They got back-to-back defensive stops in the final minute to end any hopes of a comeback by Tri-Valley.

The last obstacle in the way of a repeat state championship for Carey will be Rockland. That matchup will be at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Idaho Center in Nampa.

“They’re quick. They’ve got a couple of good guards and big posts,” Sears said of the championship opponent. “I think it’s just the team that plays more relaxed and makes baskets.”