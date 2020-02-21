Youth and experience powers Carey past Tri-Valley and back to state championship game

NAMPA — As the defending Class 1A Division II state champion, the Carey girls basketball team has plenty of seasoned players with experience in big games.
They drew on both that experience and their youth in Friday’s 55-48 win over Tri-Valley in the state tournament semifinal to clinch their spot in the championship game.
Junior Kylie Wood scored a game-high 27 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists, and freshman Berenice Vargas had 10 points, including some clutch shots.
“I talked to Berenice a lot before and told her, every freshman I’ve ever brought to the state tournament has had success and hit big shots, because nobody knows who you are,” Carey coach Merrilee Sears said. “She just looked at me and grinned. Then she hit some huge shots tonight.”
The freshman knocked down a three-pointer in back-to-back fashion with Kourtney Black in the third quarter to give Carey a six-point lead. Then, she gave the Panthers a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter with a put-back make, and the lead proved too much for Tri-Valley to overcome.
The game did not begin as efficiently for Carey, though. Wood turned the ball over five times in the opening quarter, and the Titans’ balanced attack gave them an early lead. The Panthers knocked down 12-of-12 free throws in the first half to keep pace with Tri-Valley.
“They put a lot of pressure on,” Wood said. “We knew they were quick, and I got a little rattled. Once my coaches told me to settle down and just let the game come to me, I was able to find the flow a little bit better.”
You have free articles remaining.
Wood scored nine points in the second quarter and was involved in a pair of turning-point plays right before halftime. She knocked down a three-pointer to give Carey the lead, then drew a foul right before the buzzer and hit two free throws to push her team’s lead to 24-21. The junior finished the game with four three-pointers.
“She’s going to make sure she never loses,” Sears said of Wood, who played all but 25 seconds of the game. “She’s going to put the team on her back and make sure we win.”
The Panthers controlled the tempo in the second half to maintain their lead. They got back-to-back defensive stops in the final minute to end any hopes of a comeback by Tri-Valley.
The last obstacle in the way of a repeat state championship for Carey will be Rockland. That matchup will be at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
“They’re quick. They’ve got a couple of good guards and big posts,” Sears said of the championship opponent. “I think it’s just the team that plays more relaxed and makes baskets.”
Scoring
Carey: Berenice Vargas 10, Noelia Cruz 10, Bailie Morey 3, Kourtney Black 3, Kylie Wood 27, Felicity Black 2.
Tri-Valley: Emma Hollon 12, Morgan Wood 6, Annalise DeVries 2, Lauryn Mitchell 2, Zoe Ertel 5, Lauren DeVries 4.