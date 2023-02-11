Eight teams, eight chances to win a state title.

And three No. 8 seeds.

The Magic Valley didn’t get many favors in seeding for the 2023 Idaho High School Girls Basketball State Championships, released late Saturday night. Only two teams, 1AD1 Raft River and 1AD2 Dietrich, were placed among the top 4 in their respective brackets.

The tournaments open Thursday and run through Saturday at multiple sites in Boise and Nampa.

In 4A, Great Basin champion Minico was seeded sixth and will open against No. 3 Sandpoint, while Twin Falls got the No. 8 seed and a first-round date with No. 1 Shelley.

The Bruins qualified hours earlier, capping their run through the district consolation bracket with a hard-fought, 42-40 road win at Jerome behind 21 points from Halle Egbert.

In 3A, Filer and Buhl are the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds, respectively. The Magic Valley’s only 2A entrant, Declo, was also seeded eighth.

Raft River, seeded third, will be joined by No. 5 Oakley in the 1AD1 tourney. In 1AD2, Dietrich was seeded fourth as the Magic Valley’s only representative

The full schedule for Thursday’s first round:

4A (Timberline High School, Boise)

No. 6 Minico vs. No. 3 Sandpoint, 2 p.m.

No. 8 Twin Falls vs. No. 1 Shelley, 7 p.m.

3A (Skyview High School, Nampa)

No. 7 Filer vs. No. 2 Timberlake, noon

No. 8 Buhl vs. No. 1 Snake River, 7 p.m.

2A (Bishop Kelly High School, Boise)

No. 8 Declo vs. No. 1 Melba, 7 p.m.

1AD1 (Columbia High School, Nampa)

No. 3 Raft River vs. No. 6 Liberty Charter, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Oakley vs. No. 4 Grace, 5 p.m.

1AD2 (Nampa High School)

No. 4 Dietrich vs. No. 5 Leadore, 5 p.m.