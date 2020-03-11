Snake River Conference all-conference basketball teams announced


1A/2A All Stars basketball game

Chandler Jones of the South plays against the North during the 1A/2A boys basketball All Stars game Tuesday night, March 10, 2020, at Shoshone High School. The North defeated the South 106-105.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

All-conference basketball teams for the Snake River Conference are out.

Oakley swept the player and coach of the year awards, with Chandler Jones winning player of the year and Jeff Bedke earning the honor of the conference's top coach. Fellow Hornet Robert Wybenga joined Shoshone's Denny Arroyo, Raft River's Justin Schumann, Glenns Ferry's Kody Henslee and Valley's Omar Campos as first-team players.

On the girls side, Raft River's Kamri Ottley was named player of the year while her coach, Cody Powers, was the conference's coach of the year. Kaybree and Karlee Christensen, also of Raft River, were named to the first team, along with Valley's Makenna Kohtz and Bailey Stephens as well as Oakley's Keely Cranney.

Girls State Basketball - Raft River Vs. Prairie

Raft River's Kamri Ottley brings the ball up against Prairie during the 1A D1 Girls Real Dairy Shootout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Columbia High School in Nampa.

Below are the full teams as selected by the conference's coaches.

Boys

Player of the year: Chandler Jones, sr., Oakley

Coach of the year: Jeff Bedke, Oakley

First team

Kody Henslee, sr., Glenns Ferry

Omar Campos, so., Valley

Denny Arroryo, sr., Shoshone

Robert Wybenga, jr., Oakley

Justin Schumann, sr., Raft River

Second team

Kyle Christensen, fr., Valley

Garrett Christensen, jr., Valley

Tyson Chapman, sr, Shoshone

Ryan Spaeth, jr., Raft River

Corbin Bedke, jr., Oakley

Honorable mention

Tristin Schroeder, jr., Shoshone

Jace Robinson, jr., Oakley

Alex Cruz, sr., Shoshone

Jadon Johnson, so., Valley

Payton Beck, so., Oakley

Girls

Player of the year: Kamri Ottley, sr., Raft River

Coach of the year: Cody Powers, Raft River

First team

Makenna Kohtz, jr., Valley

Bailey Stephens, jr., Valley

Karlee Christensen, jr., Raft River

Kaybree Christensen, jr., Raft River

Keely Cranney, sr., Oakley

Second team

Braylee Heaton, jr., Raft River

LeaBeth Hance, jr, Glenns Ferry

Macie Larsen, so., Raft River

Karlie Chapman, fr., Shoshone

Lyzan Gillette, jr., Oakley

Honorable mention

Kayzia Gillette, sr., Oakley

Fabby Arevalo, sr., Glenns Ferry

Mackenzie Dimond, sr., Valley

