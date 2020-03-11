Snake River Conference all-conference basketball teams announced

All-conference basketball teams for the Snake River Conference are out.
Oakley swept the player and coach of the year awards, with Chandler Jones winning player of the year and Jeff Bedke earning the honor of the conference's top coach. Fellow Hornet Robert Wybenga joined Shoshone's Denny Arroyo, Raft River's Justin Schumann, Glenns Ferry's Kody Henslee and Valley's Omar Campos as first-team players.
On the girls side, Raft River's Kamri Ottley was named player of the year while her coach, Cody Powers, was the conference's coach of the year. Kaybree and Karlee Christensen, also of Raft River, were named to the first team, along with Valley's Makenna Kohtz and Bailey Stephens as well as Oakley's Keely Cranney.
Below are the full teams as selected by the conference's coaches.
Boys
Player of the year: Chandler Jones, sr., Oakley
Coach of the year: Jeff Bedke, Oakley
First team
Kody Henslee, sr., Glenns Ferry
Omar Campos, so., Valley
Denny Arroryo, sr., Shoshone
Robert Wybenga, jr., Oakley
Justin Schumann, sr., Raft River
Second team
Kyle Christensen, fr., Valley
Garrett Christensen, jr., Valley
Tyson Chapman, sr, Shoshone
Ryan Spaeth, jr., Raft River
Corbin Bedke, jr., Oakley
Honorable mention
Tristin Schroeder, jr., Shoshone
Jace Robinson, jr., Oakley
Alex Cruz, sr., Shoshone
Jadon Johnson, so., Valley
Payton Beck, so., Oakley
Girls
Player of the year: Kamri Ottley, sr., Raft River
Coach of the year: Cody Powers, Raft River
First team
Makenna Kohtz, jr., Valley
Bailey Stephens, jr., Valley
Karlee Christensen, jr., Raft River
Kaybree Christensen, jr., Raft River
Keely Cranney, sr., Oakley
Second team
Braylee Heaton, jr., Raft River
LeaBeth Hance, jr, Glenns Ferry
Macie Larsen, so., Raft River
Karlie Chapman, fr., Shoshone
Lyzan Gillette, jr., Oakley
Honorable mention
Kayzia Gillette, sr., Oakley
Fabby Arevalo, sr., Glenns Ferry
Mackenzie Dimond, sr., Valley