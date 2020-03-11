Snake River Conference all-conference basketball teams announced

Oakley swept the player and coach of the year awards, with Chandler Jones winning player of the year and Jeff Bedke earning the honor of the conference's top coach. Fellow Hornet Robert Wybenga joined Shoshone's Denny Arroyo, Raft River's Justin Schumann, Glenns Ferry's Kody Henslee and Valley's Omar Campos as first-team players.

On the girls side, Raft River's Kamri Ottley was named player of the year while her coach, Cody Powers, was the conference's coach of the year. Kaybree and Karlee Christensen, also of Raft River, were named to the first team, along with Valley's Makenna Kohtz and Bailey Stephens as well as Oakley's Keely Cranney.