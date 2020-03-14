SCIC basketball all-conference selections
0 comments

SCIC basketball all-conference selections

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kimberly vs. Fruitland boys state basketball

Kimberly senior Dawson Cummins makes a layup against Fruitland in the 3A semifinal game Friday, March 6 during the boys state basketball tournament at Meridian High School in Meridian. Kimberly defeated Fruitland 55-37.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

The SCIC all-conference teams for boys and girls basketball are here.

Kimberly senior Dawson Cummins was the boys player of the year, and his coach, Daren Garey, was co-coach of the year with Filer's Rob Anderson. The Bulldogs made at least the state semifinals for the third straight year and appeared in the Class 3A state championship game this season. Filer made a run to the state semifinals as well before losing to eventual champion Sugar-Salem.

On the girls side, Filer swept both coach and player of the year awards. Junior Ella Fischer was player of the year, and Mike Amaya was coach of the year. The Wildcats earned a state semifinal berth this season.

Below are the full all-conference teams.

Boys

Player of the year: Dawson Cummins, sr., Kimberly

Co-coaches of the year: Rob Anderson, Filer; Daren Garey, Kimberly

First team

Peyton Bair, sr., Kimberly

Brant Etherington, sr., Kimberly

Austin Jarolimek, sr., Filer

Mayson Martinez, sr., Filer

Colston Loveland, so., Gooding

Jade Juker, sr., Buhl

Second team

Teagan Anderson, sr., Filer

Miguel Perez, sr., Filer

Gavin Martin, jr., Gooding

Jaxon Bair, so., Kimberly

Ethan Arrington, sr., Kimberly

Girls State Basketball - Filer Vs. Snake River

Filer's Ella Fischer shoots over Snake River's Jordan Gilbert during the 3A Girls Real Dairy Shootout Friday, Feb. 21 at Middleton High School.

Girls

Player of the year: Ella Fischer, jr., Filer

Coach of the year: Mike Amaya, Filer

First team

Alexis Monson, so., Filer

Laney Owen, sr., Gooding

Kayla Morse, sr., Burl

Meg Walker, sr., Kimberly

Annie Walker sr., Kimberly

Second team

Alx Roe, so., Gooding

Haven Jones, sr., Filer

Hailey Chapa, sr., Kimberly

Joanna Hammett, jr., Gooding

Kori Gartner, sr., Filer

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News