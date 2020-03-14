SCIC basketball all-conference selections

The SCIC all-conference teams for boys and girls basketball are here.
Kimberly senior Dawson Cummins was the boys player of the year, and his coach, Daren Garey, was co-coach of the year with Filer's Rob Anderson. The Bulldogs made at least the state semifinals for the third straight year and appeared in the Class 3A state championship game this season. Filer made a run to the state semifinals as well before losing to eventual champion Sugar-Salem.
On the girls side, Filer swept both coach and player of the year awards. Junior Ella Fischer was player of the year, and Mike Amaya was coach of the year. The Wildcats earned a state semifinal berth this season.
Below are the full all-conference teams.
Boys
Player of the year: Dawson Cummins, sr., Kimberly
Co-coaches of the year: Rob Anderson, Filer; Daren Garey, Kimberly
First team
Peyton Bair, sr., Kimberly
Brant Etherington, sr., Kimberly
Austin Jarolimek, sr., Filer
Mayson Martinez, sr., Filer
Colston Loveland, so., Gooding
Jade Juker, sr., Buhl
Second team
Teagan Anderson, sr., Filer
Miguel Perez, sr., Filer
You have free articles remaining.
Gavin Martin, jr., Gooding
Jaxon Bair, so., Kimberly
Ethan Arrington, sr., Kimberly
Girls
Player of the year: Ella Fischer, jr., Filer
Coach of the year: Mike Amaya, Filer
First team
Alexis Monson, so., Filer
Laney Owen, sr., Gooding
Kayla Morse, sr., Burl
Meg Walker, sr., Kimberly
Annie Walker sr., Kimberly
Second team
Alx Roe, so., Gooding
Haven Jones, sr., Filer
Hailey Chapa, sr., Kimberly
Joanna Hammett, jr., Gooding
Kori Gartner, sr., Filer