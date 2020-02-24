Oakley outlasts Valley in double-OT for district title; Shoshone tops Raft River

TWIN FALLS — After having split with each other during their two regular-season meetings this year, it only made sense that the Valley and Oakley boys basketball teams played each other down to the wire in Monday’s Class 1A District IV championship game at the College of Southern Idaho.

Oakley prevailed 51-46 in double overtime in a game that was back-and-forth from the start with both teams jockeying for an advantage. Oakley advanced to the state tournament with the win and will hold the district’s top seed.

Valley got the most breathing room either team had all night in the second quarter when they took a six-point lead.

“I thought we pushed the ball a little bit,” Valley coach Brian Hardy said of that spurt. “We got down the court quickly and got some transition buckets. In the half court, we knew each other pretty well and it was hard to come by any easy shots.”

The third quarter featured six different lead changes as both teams fought for momentum. Oakley outscored the Vikings 16-11 in the fourth quarter, though Valley got the final basket of regulation of Omar Campos’ layup, which tied the game at 41.