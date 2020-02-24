Oakley outlasts Valley in double-OT for district title; Shoshone tops Raft River

TWIN FALLS — After having split with each other during their two regular-season meetings this year, it only made sense that the Valley and Oakley boys basketball teams played each other down to the wire in Monday’s Class 1A District IV championship game at the College of Southern Idaho.
Oakley prevailed 51-46 in double overtime in a game that was back-and-forth from the start with both teams jockeying for an advantage. Oakley advanced to the state tournament with the win and will hold the district’s top seed.
Valley got the most breathing room either team had all night in the second quarter when they took a six-point lead.
“I thought we pushed the ball a little bit,” Valley coach Brian Hardy said of that spurt. “We got down the court quickly and got some transition buckets. In the half court, we knew each other pretty well and it was hard to come by any easy shots.”
The third quarter featured six different lead changes as both teams fought for momentum. Oakley outscored the Vikings 16-11 in the fourth quarter, though Valley got the final basket of regulation of Omar Campos’ layup, which tied the game at 41.
Both teams scored just two points in the first overtime before Oakley took over in the second overtime. Jace Robinson scored six points, including the go-ahead basket and two free throws, and Robert Wybenga knocked down two more free throws to give the game its final score. Oakley also got stops on two of its final three defensive possessions.
“This group has played together for a long time,” Oakley coach Jeff Bedke said of his team. “They gel really well and did well in those pressure situations.”
Robinson had a game-high 19 points for the Hornets, including 11-of-14 from the free throw line.
Valley will have to turn around and play in an elimination game on Tuesday against Shoshone, who got a 76-54 win over Raft River to stay alive in the tournament on Monday.
Scoring
Oakley: Chandler Jones 10, Robert Wybenga 10, Corbin Bedke 3, Caleb Arnell 7, Payton Beck 2, Jace Robinson 19.
Valley: Jackson Fife 2, Omar Campos 5, Jadon Johnson 3, Kyle Christensen 15, Rawlin Godfrey 5, Garrett Christensen 6, Zane Mussman 10.
Shoshone 76, Raft River 54
The Indians kept themselves alive in the tournament with the win and will play against Valley at Murtaugh High School on Tuesday.
Shoshone put together a solid offensive night from the start and got contributions up and down the lineup, including from the bench. Gabe Myers and Bryson Kerner each scored 12 points off the bench, and Tristin Schroeder had a game-high 19 points.
“We played pretty well,” Shoshone coach Garr Ward said. “We came out and we established our defense.”
Raft River (8-15) saw its season come to an end with the loss. Ryan Spaeth led the Trojans with 14 points, and Justin Schumann and Kagen Knudsen each had 12. Knudsen’s points came on four three-pointers.
Scoring
Raft River: Jed Boden 10, Kagen Knudsen 12, Thaine Loughmiller 2, Bodee Spencer 4, Justin Schumann 12, Trace Whitaker 2, Ryan Spaeth 14.
Shoshone: Tyson Chapman 7, Gabe Myers 12, Bryson Kerner 12, Tristin Schroeder 19, Alex Cruz 8, Andrew Sant 2, Denny Arroyo 14.