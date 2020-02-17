{{featured_button_text}}
Small school basketball with big heart

Camas County's Trey Smith eyes the basket Thursday night, Jan. 23, 2020, at Hansen High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The selections for the Idaho Statewide High School All-Star Basketball Games have been announced. The 17th-annual games will take place March 14 at North Idaho College in Coeur d'Alene.

Four boys players from the Magic Valley made the Region Team, which is comprised of selections from around the state in districts other than District III, which is the Boise area. 

Burley's Jace Whiting, Wood River's Johnny Radford, Kimberly's Dawson Cummins and Camas County's Trey Smith will all represent their schools.

Boys Basketball - Wood River Vs. Twin Falls

Wood River's Johnny Radford shoots the ball during their game Friday night, Feb. 7, 2020, at Twin Falls High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Below are the full rosters for both teams in the boys and girls games. Only seniors are eligible for the event.

Boys Region Team

Coach: Tyler Jones, Preston

Jace Whiting, Burley

Trey Smith, Camas County

Keynion Clark, Idaho Falls

Dawson Cummins, Kimberly

Seth Hansen, Lake City

Ben Zubaly, Lakeland

Colby Gennett, Post Falls

Brayden Hadaller, Potlatch

Luke Smellie, Preston

Ty Hyde, Preston

Britton Berrett, Rigby

Johnny Radford, Wood River

Boys Metro Team

Coach: Jeff Sanor, Meridian

Paul Yenor, Ambrose

Austin Bolt, Borah

Isaac Dewberry, Borah

Michael Onaindia, Cascade

Tanner Hayhurst, Eagle

Pri Weatherall, Fruitland

Donovan Sanor, Meridian

Tyler Robinett, Middleton

Donavon Estrada, Nampa

Briggs Ranstrom, Rocky Mountain

Cooper Frith, Rocky Mountain

Townsend Tripple, Rocky Mountain

Boys Basketball - Filer vs. Kimberly

Kimberly's Dawson Cummins dunks the ball during their game against Filer on Jan. 28 at Kimberly High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Girls Region Team

Coach: Will Love, Sandpoint

Sadie Lott, Bonneville

Abby Christensen, Century

Lexi Bull, Century

Aubrey Avery, Lake City

Mel Loutzenhiser, Lakeland

KC Lussoro, Lapwai

India Peery, Prairie

Dawson Driggs, Sandpoint

Harley Jackson, Sho-Ban

Sadie Gronning, Soda Springs

Michelle Luke, Sugar-Salem

Waklee Kunz, Teton

Girls Metro Team

Coach: Andy Jones, Timberline

Peyton McFarland, Boise

Jade Martinez, Caldwell

Madeline Cooke, Cole Valley Christian

Betsey King, Eagle

Gemma LaVergne, Emmett

Maija Mills, Kuna

Zoey Moore, Middleton

Laila Saenz, Mountain View

Adyson Harris, Parma

Ava Ranson, Timberline

Emma Ellinghouse, Timberline

Jasmyne Boles, Vallivue

Burley vs. Preston State Championship

Burley sophomore Jace Whiting has the ball swatted away by Preston sophomore Ty Hyde during the 4A State Championship game Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Preston defeated Burley 61-56 to claim the 4A State Title.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

This year's teams were selected by a committee of media members across Idaho. The selection committee included:

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune

Brandon Walton, The Idaho Press

Ben Jones, Times-News

Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal

Marlow Hereford and Allan Steele, Post Register

The event will include a girls game at 1 p.m., a boys game at 3:30 p.m., a three-point contest and a slam-dunk contest. Admission is $5 for students and senior citizens and $10 for adults. 

For more information about this year's games, contact NIC Athletics Director Bobby Lee at (208) 665-5458 or NIC Athletics Coordinator Patty Stewart at (208) 769-3348.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments