The selections for the Idaho Statewide High School All-Star Basketball Games have been announced. The 17th-annual games will take place March 14 at North Idaho College in Coeur d'Alene.
Four boys players from the Magic Valley made the Region Team, which is comprised of selections from around the state in districts other than District III, which is the Boise area.
Burley's Jace Whiting, Wood River's Johnny Radford, Kimberly's Dawson Cummins and Camas County's Trey Smith will all represent their schools.
Below are the full rosters for both teams in the boys and girls games. Only seniors are eligible for the event.
Boys Region Team
Coach: Tyler Jones, Preston
Jace Whiting, Burley
Trey Smith, Camas County
Keynion Clark, Idaho Falls
Dawson Cummins, Kimberly
Seth Hansen, Lake City
Ben Zubaly, Lakeland
Colby Gennett, Post Falls
Brayden Hadaller, Potlatch
Luke Smellie, Preston
Ty Hyde, Preston
Britton Berrett, Rigby
Johnny Radford, Wood River
Boys Metro Team
Coach: Jeff Sanor, Meridian
Paul Yenor, Ambrose
Austin Bolt, Borah
Isaac Dewberry, Borah
Michael Onaindia, Cascade
Tanner Hayhurst, Eagle
Pri Weatherall, Fruitland
Donovan Sanor, Meridian
Tyler Robinett, Middleton
Donavon Estrada, Nampa
Briggs Ranstrom, Rocky Mountain
Cooper Frith, Rocky Mountain
Townsend Tripple, Rocky Mountain
Girls Region Team
Coach: Will Love, Sandpoint
Sadie Lott, Bonneville
Abby Christensen, Century
Lexi Bull, Century
Aubrey Avery, Lake City
Mel Loutzenhiser, Lakeland
KC Lussoro, Lapwai
India Peery, Prairie
Dawson Driggs, Sandpoint
Harley Jackson, Sho-Ban
Sadie Gronning, Soda Springs
Michelle Luke, Sugar-Salem
Waklee Kunz, Teton
Girls Metro Team
Coach: Andy Jones, Timberline
Peyton McFarland, Boise
Jade Martinez, Caldwell
Madeline Cooke, Cole Valley Christian
Betsey King, Eagle
Gemma LaVergne, Emmett
Maija Mills, Kuna
Zoey Moore, Middleton
Laila Saenz, Mountain View
Adyson Harris, Parma
Ava Ranson, Timberline
Emma Ellinghouse, Timberline
Jasmyne Boles, Vallivue
This year's teams were selected by a committee of media members across Idaho. The selection committee included:
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
Brandon Walton, The Idaho Press
Ben Jones, Times-News
Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal
Marlow Hereford and Allan Steele, Post Register
The event will include a girls game at 1 p.m., a boys game at 3:30 p.m., a three-point contest and a slam-dunk contest. Admission is $5 for students and senior citizens and $10 for adults.
For more information about this year's games, contact NIC Athletics Director Bobby Lee at (208) 665-5458 or NIC Athletics Coordinator Patty Stewart at (208) 769-3348.
