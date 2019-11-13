RUPERT — Minico High School’s Kasen Carpenter is taking the next step in his basketball career, but it’s a step that won’t take him far from home.
The senior signed his letter of intent to play at the College of Southern Idaho Wednesday at Minico High School.
“A big thing for me was being close to home,” Carpenter said. “I feel like coach (Jeff) Reinert and the CSI coaching staff can help me reach my full potential as a basketball player.”
The senior is the first signee in the 2020 recruiting class for the Golden Eagles. Head coach Jeff Reinert, who attended the signing Wednesday, said he wants to make Idaho players a key part of the team’s roster going forward.
“We’re gonna recruit Idaho, and we’re going to recruit hard,” Reinert said. “Not just to be on the roster, but to play. We have to get the best kids we can get.”
Carpenter is one of four 6-foot-5 seniors who will be on Minico’s team this year. He was named to the Great Basin all-conference second team last year.
You have free articles remaining.
Eight of the 11 of his teammates who showed up Wednesday to watch the signing are seniors. He said he has been playing with most of them since fourth or fifth grade.
“I’ve grown really close with them,” he said. “They’re like my brothers.”
The Spartans have a new head coach this season. Brady Trenkle, who spent the last two seasons as an assistant at Youngstown State and who has coached in junior college, will guide the team.
Trenkle is already familiar with Carpenter’s personality, as he explained to the group of family and friends gathered at Wednesday’s ceremony.
“Kasen doesn’t want attention on him,” Trenkle told the audience. “That’s one thing I love about him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.