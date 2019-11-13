{{featured_button_text}}
Twin Falls vs. Minico basketball

Minico's Kasen Carpenter dribbles past Twin Falls junior Haylen Walker on Jan. 8 at Minico High School in Rupert.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

RUPERT — Minico High School’s Kasen Carpenter is taking the next step in his basketball career, but it’s a step that won’t take him far from home.

The senior signed his letter of intent to play at the College of Southern Idaho Wednesday at Minico High School.

“A big thing for me was being close to home,” Carpenter said. “I feel like coach (Jeff) Reinert and the CSI coaching staff can help me reach my full potential as a basketball player.”

The senior is the first signee in the 2020 recruiting class for the Golden Eagles. Head coach Jeff Reinert, who attended the signing Wednesday, said he wants to make Idaho players a key part of the team’s roster going forward.

“We’re gonna recruit Idaho, and we’re going to recruit hard,” Reinert said. “Not just to be on the roster, but to play. We have to get the best kids we can get.”

Carpenter is one of four 6-foot-5 seniors who will be on Minico’s team this year. He was named to the Great Basin all-conference second team last year.

Eight of the 11 of his teammates who showed up Wednesday to watch the signing are seniors. He said he has been playing with most of them since fourth or fifth grade.

“I’ve grown really close with them,” he said. “They’re like my brothers.”

The Spartans have a new head coach this season. Brady Trenkle, who spent the last two seasons as an assistant at Youngstown State and who has coached in junior college, will guide the team.

Trenkle is already familiar with Carpenter’s personality, as he explained to the group of family and friends gathered at Wednesday’s ceremony.

“Kasen doesn’t want attention on him,” Trenkle told the audience. “That’s one thing I love about him.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments