Boys Basketball
Camas County 62, Twin Falls Christian Academy 31
TWIN FALLS — Sophomore Breken Clarke scored a game high 22 points and junior Alex Robles and senior Trey Smith each added 13 points in the Mushers win over the Warriors. Junior Nathaniel Roberson led TFCA with 12 points and junior Evan Walker had nine points with 14 rebounds. Twin Falls Christian Academy (0-2) hosts Castleford on Friday.
Camas County 24;10;17;11;—62
Shoshone 6;13;4;8;—31
CAMAS COUNTY (62)
Dawson Kramer 2, Alex Robles 13, Breken Clarke 22, Trey Smith 13,
Colby Thompson 3, Cody Moore 5, Kaidin Baxter 2, Xyler Nieuay 2
TWIN FALLS CHRISTIAN (31)
Isaac Adams 5, Nathaniel Roberson 12, Ethan Fenderson 5, Evan Walker 9
Girls Basketball
Raft River 67, Shoshone 15
MALTA — The Trojans opened their Snake River Conference play with an home-opening victory over the Indians. Raft River made 8-of-16 threes in the win and every player on the roster scored at least one point. Junior Karlee Christensen led Raft River scoring with 13 points, junior Braylee Heaton followed with 12, and senior Kamri Ottley and junior Kaybree Christensen each added 10. Sophomore Suzy Juarez had a team-high six points for Shoshone. Raft River (2-2, 1-0) is at Lighthouse Christian on Friday. Shoshone (0-5, 0-2) is at Oakley on Saturday.
Shoshone 3;4;6;2;—15
Raft River 26;19;14;8;—67
SHOSHONE (15)
Ashlee Gage 2, Karlie Chapman 3, Destiny Rodriguez 4, Suzy Juarez 6
RAFT RIVER (67)
Kamri Ottley 10, Kaybree Christensen 10, Grace Smith 2, Braylee Heaton 12, Chesney Harper 1, Jesse Ward 6, Marie Branch 2, Alexis Gardiner 6, Karlee Christensen 13, Macie Larsen 5
Filer 50, Buhl 29
BUHL — Junior Alexis Monson scored 14 points and seniors Haven Jones and Sophie Bartholomow each tossed in 10 points to lead the Wildcats in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win over the Indians. Junior Reina Elkin and senior Shyanna Higgins each had six points to lead the Buhl scoring. Filer (2-1, 1-0) hosts Sugar-Salem on Friday. Buhl (2-4, 1-1) is at Declo on Wednesday.
Filer 14;15;17;4;—50
Buhl 10;8;5;6;—29
Kimberly 61, Gooding 44
GOODING — Kimberly senior Meg Walker was the leading scorer for the game with 16 points in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win over Gooding. Senior Gracie Faulkner led the Senators with 12 points. Kimberly (2-4, 1-0) hosts Sugar-Salem and Gooding (1-4, 0-3) is at Parma on Saturday.
Kimberly 18;15;10;18;—61
Gooding 16;4;11;13;—44
Glenns Ferry 32, Valley 27
GLENNS FERRY — The Pilots turned in a solid defensive effort in the home win over the Vikings. Glenns Ferry got a game-high 13 points from junior LeaBeth Hance and Valley was led in scoring by junior Bailey Stephens with 11 points. Valley (2-3, 1-1) will play Mackay at 4 p.m. Friday in the Carey Tournament. Glenns Ferry (2-5, 1-1) hosts Camas County on Tuesday
Valley 4;6;6;11;—27
Glenns Ferry 6;6;9;11;—32
Mountain Home 69, Canyon Ridge 43
MOUNTAIN HOME — Mountain Home had five players in double figures in the Great Basin Conference win over Canyon Ridge. The Tigers were led by sophomore Sadie Drake with 18 points, sophomore Emily Harper had 13, freshman Madilynn Keener with 11 and senior Shaleah Lasuen and sophomore Cara Grindle each with 10. Senior Hannah Pixton scored a team-high 11 points for the Riverhawks. Canyon Ridge (0-8, 0-5) hosts Gooding and Mountain Home (4-3, 2-3) is at Wood River on Tuesday.
Canyon Ridge 13;14;10;6;—43
Mountain Home 21;14;29;5;—69
CANYON RIDGE (43)
Jordan Roberts 5, Lily Teske 8, Rio Buck 3, Hannah Pixton 11, Logan Roberts 4, Abby Giardina 4, Morgan Jackson 2, Tania Mendez 6
MOUNTAIN HOME (69)
Addi McCluskey 2, Reece Floyd 5, Madilynn Keener 11, Sadie Drake 18, Shaleah Lasuen 10, Cara Grindle 10, Emily Harper 13
Jerome 72, Wood River 47
HAILEY — Jerome junior Hannah Schvaneveldt had a team-high 17 points, senior Mercedes Bell added 16 points and junior Alexis White had 13 in the Tigers Great Basin Conference win over the Wolverines. Wood River (2-4, 0-4) hosts Mountain Home on Tuesday. Jerome (6-1, 4-1) is at Twin Falls on Wednesday.
Jerome 19;20;11;22;—72
Wood River 8;22;6;11;—47
Hansen 47, Lighthouse Christian 46, OT
TWIN FALLS — Hansen prevailed in overtime in a tightly-contested game with 58 fouls called. Rakel Williams had 19 points to lead Hansen, and Sydney Brizuela added 11. Kynlee Thornton scored 17 points to lead Lighthouse, and Lauren Gomez added 10.
Twin Falls 34, Pocatello 26
TWIN FALLS — Morgan Cargile finished with 17 points to lead Twin Falls while adding four steals as the Bruins picked up the conference win. The Bruins outscored Pocatello 25-11 in the second half.
TWIN FALLS (34)
Morgan Cargile 17, Abby Stokes 5, Brinley Iverson 4, McKayla Rodriguez 3, Brinlee Stotts 2, Paige Beem 2, Reagan Rex 1.
CSI Men’s basketball
North Idaho 72, CSI 70: The Golden Eagles dropped a close game at home to North Idaho. Mike Hood had 28 points to lead CSI, Saywer Storms had seven points and nine rebounds, Stevie Smith finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, and Kendall McHugh added nine points and four assists.
The Golden Eagles fell to 8-4 on the year and will host Northeastern Junior College on Friday.
