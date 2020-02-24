Local roundup: Filer, Wendell earn district tourney wins

Monday
Boys basketball
SCIC district tournament
Filer 50, Gooding 48, OT
The Wildcats avoided elimination and ended Gooding's season with a close overtime win, thanks to Binson Rountree's buzzer-beating shot to win the game. Filer outscored Gooding by eight points in the fourth quarter to force the extra period.
Filer will play Kimberly on Tuesday at the College of Southern Idaho.
Filer 5;8;9;18;10; - 50
Gooding 9;12;9;10;8; - 48
FILER (50)
You have free articles remaining.
Anderson 12, Gillett 6, Rountree 5, Jarolimek 5, Bertao 6, Perez 12, Tews 4.
GOODING (48)
Rogers 15, Martin 4, Loveland 11, Faulkner 6, Adkinson 2, Anderson 4, Pavkov 6.
Canyon Conference tournament
Wendell 45, Declo 35
The Trojans evened the best-of-three district series with Declo by winning Monday. The teams will meet again on Wednesday to determine the district champion.
Joe DeMasters led Wendell with 19 points.
WENDELL (45)
Torres 4, Kelsey 12, Slade 3, French 2, Bunn 2, Swainston 3, DeMasters 19
DECLO (35)
Mallory 9, Andersen 4, Nebeker 9, Powell 9, Silcock 2, Ramsey 2.