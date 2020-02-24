Local roundup: Filer, Wendell earn district tourney wins

Monday

Boys basketball

SCIC district tournament

Filer 50, Gooding 48, OT

The Wildcats avoided elimination and ended Gooding's season with a close overtime win, thanks to Binson Rountree's buzzer-beating shot to win the game. Filer outscored Gooding by eight points in the fourth quarter to force the extra period.

Filer will play Kimberly on Tuesday at the College of Southern Idaho.

Filer 5;8;9;18;10; - 50

Gooding 9;12;9;10;8; - 48

FILER (50)

Anderson 12, Gillett 6, Rountree 5, Jarolimek 5, Bertao 6, Perez 12, Tews 4.

GOODING (48)

Rogers 15, Martin 4, Loveland 11, Faulkner 6, Adkinson 2, Anderson 4, Pavkov 6.

Canyon Conference tournament

Wendell 45, Declo 35