Monday

Boys basketball

Class 3A District IV tournament

Filer 48, Gooding 33

FILER — The Wildcats got even contributions across the lineup, including 11 points from Tegan Anderson, 10 from Austin Jarolimek and nine from Tegun Tews. Colston Loveland scored 13 points to lead the Senators.

Filer will play Kimberly on Tuesday, and Gooding will face Buhl. Both games are at the College of Southern Idaho.

Filer 11;10;12;15; - 48

Gooding 5;10;15;3; - 33

FILER (48)

Teagan Anderson 11, Kelson Gilett 6, Binson Rountree 8, Austin Jarolimek 10, Joseph Bertao 2, Miguel Perez 2, Tegun Tews 9.

GOODING (33)

Owen Rogers 5, AJ Darcy 3, Gavin Martin 8, Colston Loveland 13, Kurtis Adkinson 4.

Kimberly 81, Buhl 36

KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs built a convincing lead in the first half thanks in part to a 33-point second quarter. Dawson Cummins led Kimberly with 23 points, and Peyton Bair had 21. Jade Juker scored 11 to lead Buhl.

Kimberly will play Filer on Tuesday, and Buhl will face Gooding. Both games are at the College of Southern Idaho.

Kimberly 21;33;19;8; - 81

Buhl 9;9;14;4; - 36

KIMBERLY (81)

Dawson Cummins 23, Ethan Arrington 4, Peyton Bair 21, Jackson Cummins 6, McKade Huft 8, Hayden Anthony 2, Jaxon Bair 7, Brant Etherington 10.

BUHL (36)

Drexler Jaynes 9, Jake Kelsey 5, Jabe Bennett 4, Jade Juker 11, Trey Nye 4, Kaden Homan 3.

Class 1A Division I District IV tournament

Valley 48, Raft River 36

MURTAUGH — Garrett Christensen had 15 points and Kyle Christensen added 11 as Valley picked up a first-round win in the district tournament. The Vikings will play Monday at the College of Southern Idaho for the district championship.

Justin Schumann led Raft River with 15 points.

Valley 12;15;10;11; - 48

Raft River 4;11;14;7; - 36

VALLEY (48)

Jackson Fife 2, Omar Campos 6, Jadon Johnson 6, Kyle Christensen 11, Rawlin Godfrey 2, Garrett Christensen 15, Brody Mussman 6.

RAFT RIVER (36)

Jed Boden 5, Bodee Spencer 4, Lee Stanger 1, Justin Schumann 15, Ryan Spaeth 11.

Shoshone 65, Flenns Ferry 34

MURTAUGH — The Indians got a convincing opening-round win over Glenns Ferry behind 17 points from Gabe Myers and 15 from Alex Cruz. Kody Henslee had 10 points to lead the Pilots.

Shoshone will play Oakley on Wednesday while Glenns Ferry will go against Raft River.

Shoshone 13;17;12;22; - 65

Glenns Ferry 10;5;8;11; - 34

Class 1A Division II District IV tournament

Hansen 61, Hagerman 52

SHOSHONE — Bryant Osborne's 32 points were not enough to lift Hagerman, who saw its season end in the play-in round of the district tournament. Jonathan Camarillo scored 21 points to lead the way for the Huskies, and Jacob Pittman added 16 more. Hansen will play Camas County on Tuesday.

Hansen 20;10;17;14; - 61

Hagerman 21;4;13;14; - 52

HANSEN (61)

Cruz Huizar 6, Jonathan Camarillo 21, Jacob Pittman 16, Sam Wayment 4, Tom Gibson 8, Salvador Camarillo 6.

HAGERMAN (52)

Kyle Turner 1, AB Salas 13, Alex Gonzalez 4, Derek Herrington 2, Bryant Osborne 32.

Sun Valley Community School 61, Castleford 38

SHOSHONE — Sid Tomlinson and Braden Buchanan each tallied 17 points for the Cutthroats, who earned a play-in win and will face top-seeded Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.

