Monday
Boys basketball
Class 3A District IV tournament
Filer 48, Gooding 33
FILER — The Wildcats got even contributions across the lineup, including 11 points from Tegan Anderson, 10 from Austin Jarolimek and nine from Tegun Tews. Colston Loveland scored 13 points to lead the Senators.
Filer will play Kimberly on Tuesday, and Gooding will face Buhl. Both games are at the College of Southern Idaho.
Filer 11;10;12;15; - 48
Gooding 5;10;15;3; - 33
FILER (48)
Teagan Anderson 11, Kelson Gilett 6, Binson Rountree 8, Austin Jarolimek 10, Joseph Bertao 2, Miguel Perez 2, Tegun Tews 9.
GOODING (33)
Owen Rogers 5, AJ Darcy 3, Gavin Martin 8, Colston Loveland 13, Kurtis Adkinson 4.
Kimberly 81, Buhl 36
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs built a convincing lead in the first half thanks in part to a 33-point second quarter. Dawson Cummins led Kimberly with 23 points, and Peyton Bair had 21. Jade Juker scored 11 to lead Buhl.
Kimberly will play Filer on Tuesday, and Buhl will face Gooding. Both games are at the College of Southern Idaho.
Kimberly 21;33;19;8; - 81
Buhl 9;9;14;4; - 36
KIMBERLY (81)
Dawson Cummins 23, Ethan Arrington 4, Peyton Bair 21, Jackson Cummins 6, McKade Huft 8, Hayden Anthony 2, Jaxon Bair 7, Brant Etherington 10.
BUHL (36)
Drexler Jaynes 9, Jake Kelsey 5, Jabe Bennett 4, Jade Juker 11, Trey Nye 4, Kaden Homan 3.
Class 1A Division I District IV tournament
Valley 48, Raft River 36
MURTAUGH — Garrett Christensen had 15 points and Kyle Christensen added 11 as Valley picked up a first-round win in the district tournament. The Vikings will play Monday at the College of Southern Idaho for the district championship.
You have free articles remaining.
Justin Schumann led Raft River with 15 points.
Valley 12;15;10;11; - 48
Raft River 4;11;14;7; - 36
VALLEY (48)
Jackson Fife 2, Omar Campos 6, Jadon Johnson 6, Kyle Christensen 11, Rawlin Godfrey 2, Garrett Christensen 15, Brody Mussman 6.
RAFT RIVER (36)
Jed Boden 5, Bodee Spencer 4, Lee Stanger 1, Justin Schumann 15, Ryan Spaeth 11.
Shoshone 65, Flenns Ferry 34
MURTAUGH — The Indians got a convincing opening-round win over Glenns Ferry behind 17 points from Gabe Myers and 15 from Alex Cruz. Kody Henslee had 10 points to lead the Pilots.
Shoshone will play Oakley on Wednesday while Glenns Ferry will go against Raft River.
Shoshone 13;17;12;22; - 65
Glenns Ferry 10;5;8;11; - 34
Class 1A Division II District IV tournament
Hansen 61, Hagerman 52
SHOSHONE — Bryant Osborne's 32 points were not enough to lift Hagerman, who saw its season end in the play-in round of the district tournament. Jonathan Camarillo scored 21 points to lead the way for the Huskies, and Jacob Pittman added 16 more. Hansen will play Camas County on Tuesday.
Hansen 20;10;17;14; - 61
Hagerman 21;4;13;14; - 52
HANSEN (61)
Cruz Huizar 6, Jonathan Camarillo 21, Jacob Pittman 16, Sam Wayment 4, Tom Gibson 8, Salvador Camarillo 6.
HAGERMAN (52)
Kyle Turner 1, AB Salas 13, Alex Gonzalez 4, Derek Herrington 2, Bryant Osborne 32.
Sun Valley Community School 61, Castleford 38
SHOSHONE — Sid Tomlinson and Braden Buchanan each tallied 17 points for the Cutthroats, who earned a play-in win and will face top-seeded Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.