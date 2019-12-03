Tuesday
Girls basketballBuhl 36, Gooding 33
BUHL — Seniors Autumn Montgomery and Shyanna Higgins each had seven points for the Indians in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference home win over the Senators. Gooding senior Mallory Brown was the leading scorer for the game with 15 points followed by senior Gracie Faulkner with nine.
“Neither team was able to break the game open,” said Buhl coach Dan Hill. “The girls didn’t get down when Gooding went ahead in the third quarter.”
Gooding hosts Kimberly and Buhl hosts Filer on Thursday.
Buhl 36, Gooding 33
Gooding 11 8 7 7 —33
Buhl 9 11 6 10 —36
Twin Falls 57, Mountain Home 36
MOUNTAIN HOME — Brinley Iverson scored 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting and had a team-high five rebounds for Twin Falls while Morgan Cargile had 11 points and four assists as the Bruins improved to 5-1 with the conference win. Madilynn Keener led Mountain Home with 18 points.
Twin Falls 57, Mountain Home 36
Twin Falls 14 14 14 15 —57
Mountain Home 4 7 11 14 —36
Twin Falls (57)
Brinlee Stotts 6, Morgan Cargile 11, Haley Paul 2, Kaylin Bailey 2, McKayla Rodriguez 4, Abby Stokes 4, Paige Beem 8, Reagan Rex 7, Brinley Iverson 13.
Mountain Home (36)
Reece Floyd 3, Madilynn Keener 18, Sadie Drake 3, Shaleah Lasven 3, Cara Grindle 2, Emily Harper 7.
Oakley 29, Glenns Ferry 18
OAKLEY — The Hornets gutted out a win by holding Glenns Ferry to just one point in the fourth quarter. Keely Cranney led all scorers with 11 points for Oakley. Fabby Arevalo finished with seven points to lead the Pilots.
“It just felt like both teams didn’t shoot very well coming off the break,” Oakley coach Matt Payton said.
The Hornets improved their record to 2-1 with the conference victory while Glenns Ferry fell to 1-5.
Jerome 67, Canyon Ridge 25
JEROME — The Tigers had nine different players score and had 39 points at halftime. Madison Deadmond finished with 14 points to lead the way, and Hannah Schvaneveldt had 12 while Jentry Mills added 10.
Jerome stayed undefeated at 5-0 while Canyon Ridge fell to 0-7.
Jerome (67)
Abriana Hurtado 6, Alexis White 6, Amaya Thomas 4, Madison Deadmond 14, Jentry Mills 10, Ashley Cook 7, Mercedes Bell 6, Hannah Schvaneveldt 12, Kristi Traughber 2.
Canyon Ridge (25)
Leann Swoboda 3, Lily Teske 2, Jordan Roberts 5, Hannah Pixton 7, Morgan Jackson 1, Tania Mendez 7.
Declo 43, Kimberly 40
KIMBERLY — Declo pulled out the close win to improve to 4-0 while Kimberly fell to 1-4. Hailey Chapa led the Bulldogs with a game-high 13 points, Jill Russell had 10, and Annie Walker had eight. Aryana Kahalioumi had 10 points to lead the Hornets, Amanda Bott had eight, and Abbie Ramsey and Brooke Olsen each had six.
Valley 34, Shoshone 22
HAZELTON — Valley shut the Indians down early and got a game-high 25 points from Bailey Stephens. The Vikings moved to 2-2 this year while Shoshone dropped to 0-4.
Valley 34, Shoshone 22
Valley 10 8 6 10 —34
Shoshone 1 10 6 5 —22
Valley (34)
Kalea Delgado 2, Mackenzie Dimond 4, Makenna Kohtz 3, Bailey Stephens 25.
Shohone (22)
Ashlee Gage 2, Karlie Chapman 8, Katie Perry 8, Suzy Juarez 3, Dani Regalado 2.
Murtaugh 48, Hansen 42
HANSEN — Allison Nebeker had 12 points to lead Murtaugh, Ashtyn Hurd had 10, and Alissa Chatelain finished with nine. Cassie Gibson led Hansen with 14, Sydney Brizuela had 13, and Rakel Williams had nine.
Murtaugh 48, Hansen 42
Murtaugh 5 13 15 15 —48
Hansen 10 8 15 9 —42
Wendell 53, Hagerman 26
HAGERMAN — Senior Stevie Torres led Wendell with 17 points including two 3-pointers and sophomore Ana Scott followed with 10 in the Trojans road win over the Pirates. Sophomore Sadie Wadsworth led Hagerman with 12 points. Wendell is at Richfield on Friday and Hagerman is at Wendell on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Wendell 53, Hagerman 26
Wendell 12 11 17 13 —53
Hagerman 3 6 6 11 —26
Jackpot 38, Twin Falls Christian Academy 37
JACKPOT — Sophomore Grace Bolyard finished with a double-double in the Warriors one-point loss to Jackpot. Bolyard knocked down 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Sophomore Annie Novinger was also in double figures with 11 points.
“It was a close game, going back and forth with both teams playing in foul trouble,” said Twin Falls Christian Academy coach Kyler Gardner.
Twin Falls Christian Academy hosts Camas County on Thursday.
Castleford 40, Richfield 30
CASTLEFORD — The Wolves evened their record at 2-2 with the home win over the Tigers. Junior Aubrey Mahannah was the top scorer for Castleford with 15 points and junior Zailee Poulson tossed in 12. Castleford hosts Dietrich on Thursday and Richfield hosts Wendell on Friday.
Century 62, Burley 42
Century 20;9;19;14;-62
Burley 13;15;10;4;-42
Burley (42)
Amari Whiting 20, Kelsie Pope 7, Nicole Anderton 4, Carrie Baker 9, Brooklyn Hege 2.
Pocatello 51, Minico 43
Minico 12;8;10;13;- 43
Pocatello 9;11;15;16;- 51
Minico (51)
Tylee Stroud 10, Shaya Hawkes 2, Talin Stimpson 10, Black 5, Triniti Peralez 8, Kylee McManus 8.
Rockland 51, Raft River 39
Raft River 2;10;18;9;- 39
Rockland 12;10;1;16;- 51
Raft River (39)
Kamri Ottley 9, Kaybree Christensen 10, Braylee Heaton 3, Jessie Ward 5, Marie Branch 2, Alexis Gardiner 2, Macie Larsen 9.
Boys basketballLighthouse Christian 56, Wendell 35
TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse got its second win in as many nights to improve to 2-0 to begin the season. Casper Block had 19 points and 13 rebounds and Alex Shetler finished with 17 for the Lions.
“We played a good defensive game tonight,” Lighthouse coach Tony Standlee said. “We got in some early foul trouble with multiple people, and that kind of messed with us and forced us to go to our bench, and they really responded.”
Jacob French finished with eight points for Wendell, and Isaac Slade and Zane Kelsey each had seven.
“They’re a good team,” Wendell coach AJ Kelsey said of Lighthouse.
Wendell fell to 1-1.
Lighthouse Christian 56, Wendell 35
Lighthouse 12 15 16 13 —56
Wendell 3 11 8 13 —35
Nampa Christian 62, Filer 42
NAMPA — Seniors Miguel Perez scored 14 points and Teagan Anderson added 12 in the Wildcats loss to the Trojans. Senior Brinson Rountree led Filer with six rebounds and Anderson finished with five. Junior Austin Perkins had three steals. Filer hosts Snake River on Saturday.
Nampa Christian 62, Filer 42
Filer 12 12 4 14 —42
Nampa Christian 8 19 15 20 —62
FILER (42)
Teagan Anderson 12, Brinson Rountree 3, Austin Jarolimek 3, Austin Perkins 7, JT Barry 2, Miguel Perez 14
