IHSAA selects Fruitland, Bear Lake teams as 2023 'Legends of the Game' winners

The Idaho High School Activities Association has settled on its “Legends of the Game” recipients for 2023.

A pair of state championship-winning basketball teams, the 1980 Fruitland boys and the 1999 Bear Lake girls, will be honored during halftime of the Class 5A state basketball titles games at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. The girls’ ceremony will be Feb. 18, followed by the boys’ ceremony on March 4.

The award, established in 2001, is designed to preserve the heritage of Idaho high school sports by honoring great teams of the past, the IHSAA said in a news release last week. “Legends” are selected from among girls’ teams of at least 20 years ago and boys’ teams of at least 30 years ago.

Led by Head Coach Mike Knee, a 2014 inductee into the IHSAA Hall of Fame, Fruitland played 26 games in 1980 without a loss.

Bear Lake, coached by Von Saxton, finished 25-2 in 1999, outscoring opponents by an average of 18 points, to capture its first, and only, state title.