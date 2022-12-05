 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Agropur
top story

IHSAA selects Fruitland, Bear Lake teams as 2023 'Legends of the Game' winners

  • 0

The Idaho High School Activities Association has settled on its “Legends of the Game” recipients for 2023.

A pair of state championship-winning basketball teams, the 1980 Fruitland boys and the 1999 Bear Lake girls, will be honored during halftime of the Class 5A state basketball titles games at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. The girls’ ceremony will be Feb. 18, followed by the boys’ ceremony on March 4.

The award, established in 2001, is designed to preserve the heritage of Idaho high school sports by honoring great teams of the past, the IHSAA said in a news release last week. “Legends” are selected from among girls’ teams of at least 20 years ago and boys’ teams of at least 30 years ago.

Led by Head Coach Mike Knee, a 2014 inductee into the IHSAA Hall of Fame, Fruitland played 26 games in 1980 without a loss.

People are also reading…

Bear Lake, coached by Von Saxton, finished 25-2 in 1999, outscoring opponents by an average of 18 points, to capture its first, and only, state title.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Women's football proves invaluable for young Muslim women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News