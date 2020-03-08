HS all-star basketball rosters released

TWIN FALLS — With the high school basketball season wrapping up with boys state tournament this weekend, the Magic Valley's all-star games are set for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday will be the Class 1A and 2A games at Shoshone High School, with the girls starting at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30. Wednesday will be the all-class game for District 4 at Jerome High School. The girls and boys will start and 6 and 7:30 p.m. respectively.