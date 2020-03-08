HS all-star basketball rosters released
HS all-star basketball rosters released

Minico vs. Moscow boys state basketball

Minico senior Kasen Carpenter pushes past Moscow junior Benny Kitchel as he drives the ball to the net in the first game of the 4A state quarterfinals on Thursday during the boys state basketball tournament at Borah High School in Boise. Moscow defeated Minico 56-47.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — With the high school basketball season wrapping up with boys state tournament this weekend, the Magic Valley's all-star games are set for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday will be the Class 1A and 2A games at Shoshone High School, with the girls starting at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30. Wednesday will be the all-class game for District 4 at Jerome High School. The girls and boys will start and 6 and 7:30 p.m. respectively.

District 4 games, at Jerome High School

Boys

EAST

Creighton Hansen, Burley

Dawson Cummins, Kimberly

Peyton Bair, Kimberly

Kasen Carpenter, Minico

Johnny Radford, Wood River

Rylan Chandler, Minico

Jace Whiting, Burley

Phillip Boettcher, Minico

Brigham Parke, Carey

Brant Etherington, Kimberly

Coach: John Radford, Wood River

WEST

Haylen Walker, Twin Falls

Sheldon Flanary, Canyon Ridge

Kade Binkley, Mountain Home

Austin Jarolimek, Filer

Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian

Bam Kondracki, Canyon Ridge

Trey Smith, Camas County

Jade Juker, Buhl

Kody Henslee, Glenns Ferry

Alex Shetler, Lighthouse Christian

Coach: Darren Van Hofwegen, Canyon Ridge

Girls

EAST

Katelin Mallory, Declo

Keely Cranney, Oakley

Kamri Ottley, Raft River

Sydney Ramsey, Declo

Payson Bennett, Wood River

Carrie Baker, Burley

Amanda Bott, Declo

Bailey Black, Minico

Annie Walker, Kimberly

Meg Walker, Kimberly

Rakel Williams, Hansen

Coach: Cody Powers, Raft River

Girls Basketball -Twin Falls Vs. Jerome

Jerome's Mercedes Bell passes off the ball against Twin Falls during their game Thursday night, Feb. 6, 2020, at Jerome High School.

WEST

Kori Gartner, Filer

Abriana Hurtado, Jerome

Brinlee Stotts, Twin Falls

Gracie Faulkner, Gooding

Mallory Brown, Gooding

Madison Deadmond, Jerome

Kayla Morse, Buhl

Maycee Holloway, Lighthouse Christian

Mercedes Bell, Jerome

Haven Jones, Filer

Coach: Mike Amaya, Filer

1A/2A games, at Shoshone High School

Boys

NORTH

Carson Simpson, Carey

Tyson Chapman, Shoshone

Raygn Robertson, Dietrich

Alex Cruz, Shoshone

Trey Smith, Camas County

Andrew Sant, Shoshone

Brigham Parke, Carey

Tate Squires, Carey

Kody Henslee, Glenns Ferry

Denny Arroyo, Shoshone

Coach: Jamon Frostenson, Camas County

Small school basketball with big heart

Camas County's Trey Smith puts up a floater Jan. 23 at Hansen High School.

SOUTH

Chandler Jones, Oakley

Kade Setoki, Murtaugh

Tyler Andersen, Declo

Kolby McClure, Murtaugh

Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian

Sam Wayment, Hansen

Bryant Osborne, Hagerman

Logan Stephens, Lighthouse Christian

Sam Mallory, Declo

Justin Schumann, Raft River

Alex Shetler, Lighthouse Christian

Coach: Tony Standlee, Lighthouse Christian

Girls

NORTH

Aisha Clarke, Camas County

Noelia Cruz, Carey

Ashlynn Whittle, Camas County

Bailie Morey, Carey

Stevie Torres, Wendell

Mackenzie Dimond, Valley

Kourtney Black, Carey

Fabby Arevalo, Glenns Ferry

Caylee Dilworth, Dietrich

Felicity Black, Carey

Coach: Acey Shaw, Dietrich

Girls State Basketball - Raft River Vs. Prairie

Raft River's Kamri Ottley brings the ball up against Prairie during the 1A D1 Girls Real Dairy Shootout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Columbia High School in Nampa.

SOUTH

Keely Cranney, Oakley

Kamri Ottley, Raft River

Katelin Mallory, Declo

Taylor Smith, Lighthouse Christian

Sydney Ramsey, Declo

Amanda Bott, Declo

Cassie Gibson, Hansen

Leslye Tapia, Murtaugh

Maycee Holloway, Lighthouse Christian

Rakel Williams, Hansen

Coach: Teejay Berry, Hansen

