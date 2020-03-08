HS all-star basketball rosters released

TWIN FALLS — With the high school basketball season wrapping up with boys state tournament this weekend, the Magic Valley's all-star games are set for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday will be the Class 1A and 2A games at Shoshone High School, with the girls starting at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30. Wednesday will be the all-class game for District 4 at Jerome High School. The girls and boys will start and 6 and 7:30 p.m. respectively.
District 4 games, at Jerome High School
Boys
EAST
Creighton Hansen, Burley
Dawson Cummins, Kimberly
Peyton Bair, Kimberly
Kasen Carpenter, Minico
Johnny Radford, Wood River
Rylan Chandler, Minico
Jace Whiting, Burley
Phillip Boettcher, Minico
Brigham Parke, Carey
Brant Etherington, Kimberly
Coach: John Radford, Wood River
WEST
Haylen Walker, Twin Falls
Sheldon Flanary, Canyon Ridge
Kade Binkley, Mountain Home
Austin Jarolimek, Filer
Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian
Bam Kondracki, Canyon Ridge
Trey Smith, Camas County
Jade Juker, Buhl
Kody Henslee, Glenns Ferry
Alex Shetler, Lighthouse Christian
Coach: Darren Van Hofwegen, Canyon Ridge
Girls
EAST
Katelin Mallory, Declo
Keely Cranney, Oakley
Kamri Ottley, Raft River
Sydney Ramsey, Declo
Payson Bennett, Wood River
Carrie Baker, Burley
Amanda Bott, Declo
Bailey Black, Minico
Annie Walker, Kimberly
Meg Walker, Kimberly
Rakel Williams, Hansen
Coach: Cody Powers, Raft River
WEST
Kori Gartner, Filer
Abriana Hurtado, Jerome
Brinlee Stotts, Twin Falls
Gracie Faulkner, Gooding
Mallory Brown, Gooding
Madison Deadmond, Jerome
Kayla Morse, Buhl
Maycee Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
Mercedes Bell, Jerome
Haven Jones, Filer
Coach: Mike Amaya, Filer
1A/2A games, at Shoshone High School
Boys
NORTH
Carson Simpson, Carey
Tyson Chapman, Shoshone
Raygn Robertson, Dietrich
Alex Cruz, Shoshone
Trey Smith, Camas County
Andrew Sant, Shoshone
Brigham Parke, Carey
Tate Squires, Carey
Kody Henslee, Glenns Ferry
Denny Arroyo, Shoshone
Coach: Jamon Frostenson, Camas County
SOUTH
Chandler Jones, Oakley
Kade Setoki, Murtaugh
Tyler Andersen, Declo
Kolby McClure, Murtaugh
Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian
Sam Wayment, Hansen
Bryant Osborne, Hagerman
Logan Stephens, Lighthouse Christian
Sam Mallory, Declo
Justin Schumann, Raft River
Alex Shetler, Lighthouse Christian
Coach: Tony Standlee, Lighthouse Christian
Girls
NORTH
Aisha Clarke, Camas County
Noelia Cruz, Carey
Ashlynn Whittle, Camas County
Bailie Morey, Carey
Stevie Torres, Wendell
Mackenzie Dimond, Valley
Kourtney Black, Carey
Fabby Arevalo, Glenns Ferry
Caylee Dilworth, Dietrich
Felicity Black, Carey
Coach: Acey Shaw, Dietrich
SOUTH
Keely Cranney, Oakley
Kamri Ottley, Raft River
Katelin Mallory, Declo
Taylor Smith, Lighthouse Christian
Sydney Ramsey, Declo
Amanda Bott, Declo
Cassie Gibson, Hansen
Leslye Tapia, Murtaugh
Maycee Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
Rakel Williams, Hansen
Coach: Teejay Berry, Hansen