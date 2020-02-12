This week’s high school basketball media polls are here. The boys rankings and records are as of Monday, and the girls records and rankings are as of Tuesday.
Boys basketball poll
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 19-1 40 1
2. Rigby 18-1 27 3
3. Post Falls 17-3 21 4
4. Meridian 17-3 17 2
5. Borah 16-4 15 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
t-1. Middleton (4) 16-2 36 1
t-1. Preston (4) 18-1 36 2
3. Idaho Falls 14-4 24 4
4. Burley 14-5 9 —
5. Kuna 14-4 5 —
Others receiving votes: Lakeland 4, Moscow 4, Minico 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (7) 18-1 39 1
2. Kimberly (1) 17-1 33 2
3. Sugar-Salem 13-5 24 3
4. Teton 12-5 15 4
5. Kellogg 11-6 6 5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 3.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (4) 14-2 36 1
2. West Side (3) 16-3 34 3
3. Marsing (1) 15-5 21 2
4. St. Maries 12-5 15 4
5. Nampa Christian 14-6 6 5
Others receiving votes: Bear Lake 5, New Plymouth 2, Malad 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (3) 17-2 35 2
2. Potlatch (3) 17-2 33 3
3. Ambrose (2) 17-2 28 1
4. Valley 15-4 14 4
t-5. Grace 11-10 5 t-5
t-5. Oakley 15-5 5 —
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (6) 16-0 38 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 16-4 34 2
3. Garden Valley 13-3 19 3
4. Cascade 13-4 17 4
5. Mackay 16-4 11 5
Others receiving votes: Timberline (Weippe) 1.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Girls basketball poll
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (8) 20-2 40 1
2. Timberline 21-2 32 2
3. Lake City 15-6 16 t-4
4. Coeur d’Alene 17-4 14 t-4
5. Meridian 16-8 8 3
Other receiving votes: Boise 7, Rigby 3
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (8) 23-0 40 1
2. Century 18-3 32 2
3. Middleton 17-5 24 3
4. Caldwell 20-3 13 5
5. Blackfoot 18-7 6 4
Other receiving votes: Sandpoint 2, Burley 2
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 21-1 40 1
2. Parma 19-2 31 2
3. Timberlake 16-4 25 3
4. Teton 16-8 13 4
5. Filer 16-6 9 5
Other receiving votes: Snake River 2
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (8) 21-2 40 1
2. Melba 19-2 32 2
3. Cole Valley 18-4 23 3
4. Grangeville 17-4 16 4
5. Ririe 15-8 7 t-5
Other receiving votes: New Plymouth 2
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (8) 22-1 40 1
2. Prairie 17-4 29 2
3. Rimrock 22-1 26 3
4. Grace 18-3 17 4
t-5. Butte County 16-8 3 5
t-5. Liberty Charter 16-7 3 -
Other receiving votes: Genesee 1, Wallace 1
CLASS IA DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (7) 17-1 39 1
2. Tri-Valley 19-2 28 2
3. Kendrick (1) 19-3 25 3
4. Rockland 19-2 16 4
5. Lighthouse Christian 18-3 10 5
Other receiving votes: Lakeside 1, Mackay 1
This week’s voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register; Ben Jones, Times-News; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com
