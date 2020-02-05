In this week's high school basketball media poll, the Minico boys moved up a spot in the Class 4A rankings, taking the third slot. Kimberly remained in second place in 3A, and Valley bumped up to fourth from fifth place in 1A Division I. Lighthouse Christian held on to its second-place slot in 1A Division II.
On the girls' side, Filer cracked the 3A rankings by taking fifth this week, and Carey and Lighthouse Christian stayed static at first and fifth respectively in 1A Division II.
Boys basketball poll
All records and ranks are as of Monday.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 17-1 35 1
2. Meridian 15-2 22 5
3. Rigby 16-1 20 3
4. Post Falls 16-3 17 4
5. Borah 14-3 11 2
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (4) 15-2 32 1
2. Preston (3) 17-1 31 2
3. Minico 13-4 17 4
4. Idaho Falls 12-4 12 —
5. Lakeland 13-2 9 3
Others receiving votes: Kuna 4.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (6) 17-1 34 1
2. Kimberly (1) 15-1 29 2
3. Sugar-Salem 11-5 20 3
4. Teton 12-4 14 4
5. Kellogg 9-6 5 5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 1, Marsh Valley 1, Parma 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (7) 14-1 35 1
2. Marsing 15-3 27 2
3. West Side 14-3 22 3
4. St. Maries 12-4 8 —
5. Nampa Christian 13-4 7 4
Others receiving votes: Bear Lake 5, Malad 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ambrose (5) 16-1 32 1
2. Lapwai (1) 15-2 28 2
3. Potlatch (1) 15-2 24 3
4. Valley 14-3 13 5
t-5. Wilder 14-3 3 4
t-5. Grace 10-10 3 —
Others receiving votes: Oakley 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (5) 14-0 32 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 14-4 28 2
3. Garden Valley 13-2 24 3
4. Cascade 13-3 10 5
5. Mackay 15-4 9 —
Others receiving votes: North Gem 1, Camas County 1.
You have free articles remaining.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Girls basketball poll
All records and ranks are as of Tuesday.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (8) 18-2 40 1
2. Timberline 19-2 31 2
3. Meridian 15-6 18 5
T-4. Lake City 14-6 11 3
T-4. Coeur d'Alene 16-4 11 -
Other receiving votes: Boise 7, Rigby 1, Eagle 1
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (8) 21-0 40 1
2. Century 16-3 32 2
3. Middleton 14-5 23 3
4. Blackfoot 15-6 13 4
5. Caldwell 17-3 10 5
Other receiving votes: Jerome 1, Sandpoint 1
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 19-1 40 1
2. Parma 17-2 31 2
3. Timberlake 15-4 25 3
4. Teton 15-6 13 4
5. Filer 15-6 6 -
Other receiving votes: Kellogg 2, Marsh Valley 2, Snake River 1
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (8) 19-2 40 1
2. Melba 18-2 32 2
3. Cole Valley 17-4 20 4
4. Grangeville 15-4 19 3
T-5. New Plymouth 15-5 3 -
T-5. Ririe 13-8 3 -
Other receiving votes: Bear Lake 2, Nampa Christian 1
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (8) 20-1 40 1
2. Prairie 16-3 29 2
3. Rimrock 20-1 23 3
4. Grace 17-3 19 4
5. Butte County 16-7 5 T-5
Other receiving votes: Genesee 2, Liberty Charter 2
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (7) 15-1 39 1
2. Tri-Valley 17-2 28 2
3. Kendrick (1) 17-3 21 3
4. Rockland 18-2 18 4
5. Lighthouse Christian 16-3 8 5
Other receiving votes: Mackay 4, Salmon River 1, Lakeside 1
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register; Ben Jones, Times-News; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.