Boys Basketball - Dietrich vs. LHC

Lighthouse Christian's Peyton Lookingbill shoots the ball against Dietrich's Felipe Vargas on Jan. 14 at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

This week's boys basketball media poll has two Magic Valley teams — Minico and Burley — in the top five of Class 4A. Kimberly maintained the second spot in 3A, Valley stayed put in fifth place in 1A Division I, and Lighthouse Christian remained second in 1A Division II.

On the girls' side, Carey and Lighthouse Christian both stayed first and fifth respectively in 1A Division II.

Boys basketball media poll

Records and rankings are as of Monday.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (7) 15-1 35 1

2. Borah 13-2 22 2

3. Rigby 15-1 20 t-4

4. Post Falls 15-3 14 t-4

5. Meridian 13-2 13 3

Others receiving votes: Eagle 1

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (4) 12-2 32 1

2. Preston (3) 15-1 31 2

3. Lakeland 13-1 18 3

4. Minico 11-4 13 4

5. Burley 11-4 7 —

Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 3, Kuna 1

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Fruitland (5) 15-1 33 1

2. Kimberly (2) 12-1 30 2

3. Sugar-Salem 10-3 21 3

4. Teton 10-3 13 4

5. Kellogg 8-5 4 t-5

Others receiving votes: Snake River 2, South Fremont 1, Marsh Valley 1

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (7) 12-1 35 1

2. Marsing 12-3 24 4

3. West Side 12-3 22 3

4. Nampa Christian 13-3 14 2

5. Malad 10-4 7 —

Others receiving votes: St. Maries 3

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Ambrose (6) 14-1 33 2

2. Lapwai (1) 13-2 29 3

3. Potlatch 13-2 22 1

4. Wilder 15-1 11 4

5. Valley 11-3 5 5

Others receiving votes: Oakley 3, Kamiah 1, Prairie 1

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lakeside (5) 11-0 32 1

2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 13-4 29 2

3. Garden Valley 12-2 23 3

4. North Gem 12-2 10 5

5. Cascade 11-3 9 4

Others receiving votes: Mackay 2

Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.

Girls basketball media poll

All records and rankings are as of Tuesday

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Mountain View (8) 17-2 40 1

2. Timberline 18-2 32 2

3. Lake City 14-5 17 4

4. Boise 13-6 15 3

5. Meridian 14-6 13 5

Other receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 3

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bonneville (8) 20-0 40 1

2. Century 15-3 32 2

3. Middleton 12-5 20 T-3

4. Blackfoot 14-6 18 T-3

5. Caldwell 14-3 7 T-3

Other receiving votes: Jerome 2, Twin Falls 1

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (8) 17-1 40 1

2. Parma 16-2 30 2

3. Timberlake 12-4 26 3

4. Teton 14-5 16 4

5. Kellogg 12-5 6 5

Other receiving votes: Filer 1, Snake River 1

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Soda Springs (8) 17-2 40 1

2. Melba 17-2 32 3

3. Grangeville 14-4 19 T-4

4. Cole Valley 15-4 18 2

5. Nampa Christian 12-6 10 T-4

Other receiving votes: Bear Lake 1

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (8) 17-1 40 1

2. Prairie 13-3 29 2

3. Rimrock 18-1 22 3

4. Grace 16-3 19 4

T-5. Butte County 14-6 4 -

T-5. Genesee 10-8 4 -

Other receiving votes: Greenleaf Friends 1, Liberty Charter 1

CLASS IA DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (8) 14-1 40 1

2. Tri-Valley 16-2 25 2

3. Kendrick 14-3 23 3

4. Rockland 16-2 20 4

5. Lighthouse Christian 14-3 8 T-5

Other receiving votes: Lakeside 3, Sho-Ban 1

Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register; Ben Jones, Times-News; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com

