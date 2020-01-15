This week's boys and girls basketball media polls have arrived.
The Kimberly boys stayed in the second spot in Class 3A after beating Sugar-Salem, the third-ranked team in the class, this past weekend. Valley moved into the fourth spot in Class 1A Division I after previously not being ranked, and Lighthouse Christian and Carey hold the third and fifth spots, respectively, in Division II.
On the girls' side, Carey is the only Magic Valley team ranked this week. The Panthers hold the top spot in Class 1A Division II.
All rankings are determined by voting by statewide media members. The boys rankings and records are as of Monday and the girls rankings and records are as of Tuesday.
Boys basketball media poll
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 11-1 35 1
2. Borah 10-1 28 2
3. Meridian 10-1 15 5
4. Post Falls 12-3 13 3
5. Rigby 11-1 10 4
Others receiving votes: Eagle 2, Lewiston 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (4) 8-2 32 2
2. Preston (3) 11-1 31 1
3. Lakeland 10-1 17 3
4. Idaho Falls 7-2 9 4
5. Pocatello 9-2 7 —
Others receiving votes: Minico 4, Kuna 3, Nampa 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (6) 10-1 34 1
2. Kimberly (1) 8-1 29 2
3. Sugar-Salem 8-2 21 3
4. Teton 9-2 13 —
5. Snake River 6-5 4 5
Others receiving votes: Kellogg 3, South Fremont 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (4) 8-1 32 1
2. Nampa Christian (3) 11-1 30 2
3. Bear Lake 8-4 17 4
4. Melba 8-3 9 3
5. West Side 8-2 7 5
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 5, New Plymouth 4, Marsing 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Potlatch (4) 10-1 32 1
2. Ambrose (3) 11-1 30 2
3. Lapwai 8-2 21 3
4. Valley 8-2 7 —
5. Prairie 6-3 6 5
Others receiving votes: Oakley 4, Wilder 2, Kamiah 2, Shoshone 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (3) 8-0 24 2
2. Garden Valley (1) 7-2 22 1
3. Lighthouse Christian (2) 9-4 21 3
4. Cascade 8-2 15 —
5. Carey (1) 9-4 10 4
Others receiving votes: North Gem 4, Dietrich 4, Timberline 2, Genesis Prep 2, Mackay 1.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Paul Kingsbury. IdahoSports.com; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News.
Girls basketball media poll
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberline (4) 15-1 28 1
2. Mountain View (2) 12-2 26 2
3. Boise 11-4 17 3
4. Lake City 10-5 9 5
5. Meridian 10-6 7 4
Other receiving votes: Rocky Mountain 2, Post Falls 1
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (6) 14-0 30 1
2. Century 11-3 20 2
3. Caldwell 11-2 14 3
4. Preston 13-4 8 4
5. Blackfoot 11-5 7 5
Other receiving votes: Twin Falls 5, Kuna 3, Middleton 3
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 13-1 30 1
2. Parma 12-2 22 2
3. Timberlake 10-4 20 3
4. Teton 11-4 11 4
5. Kellogg 9-3 5 5
Other receiving votes: Filer 2
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (6) 13-2 30 1
2. Cole Valley 11-3 23 2
3. Melba 13-2 19 3
T.4 Grangeville 11-3 8 4
T.4 Nampa Christian 10-4 8 5
Other receiving votes: New Plymouth 1, Firth 1
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (6) 13-1 30 1
2. Prairie 8-2 19 2
3. Rimrock 13-1 18 3
4. Grace 12-3 13 3
5. Notus 10-2 6 5
Other receiving votes: Greenleaf Friends 3, Butte County 1
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (5) 10-1 29 1
2. Tri-Valley (1) 13-2 20 2
3. Mackay 10-3 13 5
T.4 Rockland 13-2 11 3
T.4 Kendrick 9-2 11 4
Other receiving votes: Camas County 5, Lakeside 1
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register; Ben Jones, Times-News; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com.
