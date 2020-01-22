This week's basketball media polls feature some movement on both the boys' and girls' sides.
In boys basketball, Lighthouse Christian moved up to the second spot in Class 1A Division II. Minico remained ranked fourth in 4A, and Kimberly stayed second in 3A.
Carey maintained the top spot in Class 1A Division 2 on the girls' side, and two Magic Valley teams, Camas County and Lighthouse Christian, moved into a two-way tie for fourth place in the class.
Boys basketball poll
Note: All records and rankings are as of Monday.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 13-1 35 1
2. Borah 11-2 21 2
3. Meridian 11-2 18 3
t-4. Post Falls 14-3 15 4
t-4. Rigby 12-1 15 5
Others receiving votes: Lewiston 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (4) 10-2 32 1
2. Preston (3) 13-1 31 2
3. Lakeland 11-1 19 3
4. Minico 10-3 8 —
5. Pocatello 10-3 7 5
Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 4, Kuna 2, Burley 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (6) 12-1 34 1
2. Kimberly (1) 10-1 29 2
3. Sugar-Salem 9-2 21 3
4. Teton 9-2 13 4
t-5. Kellogg 7-4 3 —
t-5. South Fremont 8-4 3 —
Others receiving votes: Snake River 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (7) 10-1 35 1
2. Nampa Christian 12-2 22 2
3. West Side 10-2 19 5
4. Marsing 10-3 11 —
5. Melba 9-4 9 4
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 4, Malad 4, New Plymouth 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Potlatch (6) 12-1 34 1
2. Ambrose (1) 13-1 27 2
3. Lapwai 10-2 23 3
4. Wilder 13-1 8 —
5. Valley 8-3 6 4
Others receiving votes: Oakley 2, Kamiah 2, Shoshone 2, Prairie 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (5) 9-0 32 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 12-4 22 3
3. Garden Valley 8-2 18 2
4. Cascade 10-2 18 4
5. North Gem 11-1 7 —
Others receiving votes: Council 4, Mackay 2, Carey 1, Camas County 1.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
Girls basketball poll
Note: All records and rankings are as of Tuesday.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (7) 15-2 39 2
2. Timberline (1) 33 16-2 1
3. Boise 13-4 22 3
4. Lake City 12-5 13 4
5. Meridian 12-6 10 5
Other receiving votes: Rigby 2, Coeur d'Alene 1
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (8) 17-0 40 1
2. Century 12-3 31 2
T.3 Blackfoot 12-5 14 5
T.3 Middleton 11-5 14 -
T.3 Caldwell 13-3 14 3
Other receiving votes: Twin Falls 2, Jerome 2, Preston 2, Kuna 1
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 16-1 40 1
2. Parma 15-2 30 2
3. Timberlake 11-4 26 3
4. Teton 12-5 13 4
5. Kellogg 11-4 10 5
Other receiving votes: Filer 1
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (8) 15-2 40 1
2. Cole Valley 14-3 31 2
3. Melba 15-2 25 3
4. Grangeville 13-3 15 T-4
5. Nampa Christian 11-6 5 T-4
Other receiving votes: Bear Lake 4
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (8) 16-1 40 1
2. Prairie 11-3 26 2
3. Rimrock 16-1 22 3
4. Grace 14-3 20 4
5. Greenleaf Friends 13-1 6 -
Other receiving votes: Butte County 5, Notus 1
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (7) 13-1 39 1
2. Tri-Valley 15-2 25 2
3. Kendrick (1) 12-2 23 T-4
4. Rockland 14-2 18 T-4
T.5 Camas County 8-2 4 -
T.5 Lighthouse Christian 11-3 4 -
Other receiving votes: Mackay 3, Sho-Ban 2, Lakeside 1, Hansen 1
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register; Ben Jones, Times-News; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com
