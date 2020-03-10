Great Basin all-conference basketball teams announced
TWIN FALLS — The all-conference basketball selections for the Great Basin are here.

Wood River senior Johnny Radford was named the boys player of the year in the conference. Burley’s Jace Whiting and Minico’s Kasen Carpenter were each first-team selections.

Minico is also represented by Rylan Chandler (second team) and Phillip Boettcher and Brevin Trenkle (third team) while Burley had Creighton Hansen (second team) as well.

Minico vs Moscow boys state basketball

Minico senior Kasen Carpenter is blocked by Moscow junior Benny Kitchel as he looks for a teammate to pass to in the first game of the 4A state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 5, 2020, during the boys state basketball tournament at Borah High School in Boise. Moscow defeated Minico 56-47.

Jerome’s Michael Lloyd earned third-team honors, Canyon Ridge’s Bam Kondracki and Louie Cresto were honorable mention selections, and Twin Falls’ Haylen Walker and Nick Swensen were also on the honorable mention list.

On the girls side, Burley freshman Amari Whiting was a first-team pick, as were Twin Falls’ Paige Beem and Jerome’s Mercedes Bell. The second team included Bailey Black (Minico), Hannah Schvaneveldt (Jerome) and Kelsie Pope (Burley).

Girls State Basketball - Burley Vs. Sandpoint

Burley's Amari Whiting drives the ball up against Sandpoint's Kelsey Cessna during the 4A Girls Real Dairy Shootout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Timberline High School in Boise.

Twin Falls’ Morgan Cargile and Brinley Iverson each made the third team, and seven other players made the honorable mention list.

Below are the full lists of the all-conference teams, as voted on by the league’s coaches.

Great Basin boys all-conference selections, 2019-20

Player of the year: Johnny Radford, sr., Wood River

Coach of the year: Tyler Jones, Preston

First team

Ty Hyde, sr., Preston

Jace Whiting, sr., Burley

Kasen Carpenter, sr., Minico

Luke Smellie, sr., Preston

Isaac Brown, sr., Pocatello

Second team

Rylan Chandler, sr., Minico

Creighton Hansen, sr., Burley

Kaden Hales, sr., Pocatello

Scott Dunn, sr., Preston

Bruin Fleischmann, so., Century

Boys Basketball - Buhl vs. Canyon Ridge

Canyon Ridge's Louie Cresto (34) tips off against Buhl's Jade Juker Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.

Third team

Kane Binkley, sr., Mountain Home

Brandon Bethel, so., Mountain Home

Phillip Boettcher, sr., Minico

Michael Lloyd, so., Jerome

Brevin Trenkle, fr., Minico

Honorable Mention

Bam Kondracki, sr., Canyon Ridge

Louie Cresto, sr., Canyon Ridge

Haylen Walker, sr., Twin Falls

Emmett Holt, jr., Century

Nick Swensen, jr., Twin Falls

Jadyn Downs, sr., Pocatello

Boys Basketball - Wood River Vs. Twin Falls

Twin Falls' Haylen Walker (5) shoots the ball against Wood River's Kade Heitzman during their game Friday at Twin Falls High School.

Great Basin girls all-conference selections, 2019-20

Player of the year: Lexi Bull, Century

Coach of the year: Chris Shuler, Century

First team

Amari Whiting, fr., Burley

Paige Beem, jr., Twin Falls

Abby Christensen, sr., Century

Cassee Pugmire, sr., Preston

Mercedes Bell, sr., Jerome

Twin Falls vs Middleton girls basketball

Twin Falls junior Paige Beem wrestles the ball out of the hands of Middleton junior Karli Blue on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls.

Second team

Sadie Drake, so., Mountain Home

Bailey Black, sr., Minico

Ashton Adamson, jr., Century

Hannah Schvaneveldt, jr., Jerome

Kelsie Pope, jr., Burley

Third team

Kassidy Gardea, sr., Century

Madilynn Keener, fr., Mountain Home

Kylie Larsen, jr., Preston

Mickayla Robertson, so., Preston

Morgan Cargile, sr., Twin Falls

Brinley Iverson, jr., Twin Falls

Girls Basketball -Twin Falls Vs. Jerome

Jerome's Mercedes Bell passes off the ball against Twin Falls during their game Thursday night, Feb. 6, 2020, at Jerome High School.

Honorable mention

Payson Bennett, sr., Wood River

Carrie Baker, sr., Burley

Preslie Merrill, jr., Century

Sayler Peavey, jr., Wood River

Hailey Meek, so., Preston

Makali Nance, sr., Jerome

Allyson Vorwaller, so., Minico

McKayla Rodriguez, jr., Twin Falls

Madison Deadmond, sr., Jerome

Emily Harper, so., Mountain Home

