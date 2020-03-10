Great Basin all-conference basketball teams announced

TWIN FALLS — The all-conference basketball selections for the Great Basin are here.

Wood River senior Johnny Radford was named the boys player of the year in the conference. Burley’s Jace Whiting and Minico’s Kasen Carpenter were each first-team selections.

Minico is also represented by Rylan Chandler (second team) and Phillip Boettcher and Brevin Trenkle (third team) while Burley had Creighton Hansen (second team) as well.

Jerome’s Michael Lloyd earned third-team honors, Canyon Ridge’s Bam Kondracki and Louie Cresto were honorable mention selections, and Twin Falls’ Haylen Walker and Nick Swensen were also on the honorable mention list.

On the girls side, Burley freshman Amari Whiting was a first-team pick, as were Twin Falls’ Paige Beem and Jerome’s Mercedes Bell. The second team included Bailey Black (Minico), Hannah Schvaneveldt (Jerome) and Kelsie Pope (Burley).

Twin Falls’ Morgan Cargile and Brinley Iverson each made the third team, and seven other players made the honorable mention list.

Below are the full lists of the all-conference teams, as voted on by the league’s coaches.

Great Basin boys all-conference selections, 2019-20