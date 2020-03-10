Great Basin all-conference basketball teams announced

TWIN FALLS — The all-conference basketball selections for the Great Basin are here.
Wood River senior Johnny Radford was named the boys player of the year in the conference. Burley’s Jace Whiting and Minico’s Kasen Carpenter were each first-team selections.
Minico is also represented by Rylan Chandler (second team) and Phillip Boettcher and Brevin Trenkle (third team) while Burley had Creighton Hansen (second team) as well.
Jerome’s Michael Lloyd earned third-team honors, Canyon Ridge’s Bam Kondracki and Louie Cresto were honorable mention selections, and Twin Falls’ Haylen Walker and Nick Swensen were also on the honorable mention list.
On the girls side, Burley freshman Amari Whiting was a first-team pick, as were Twin Falls’ Paige Beem and Jerome’s Mercedes Bell. The second team included Bailey Black (Minico), Hannah Schvaneveldt (Jerome) and Kelsie Pope (Burley).
Twin Falls’ Morgan Cargile and Brinley Iverson each made the third team, and seven other players made the honorable mention list.
Below are the full lists of the all-conference teams, as voted on by the league’s coaches.
Great Basin boys all-conference selections, 2019-20
Player of the year: Johnny Radford, sr., Wood River
Coach of the year: Tyler Jones, Preston
First team
Ty Hyde, sr., Preston
Jace Whiting, sr., Burley
Kasen Carpenter, sr., Minico
Luke Smellie, sr., Preston
Isaac Brown, sr., Pocatello
Second team
Rylan Chandler, sr., Minico
Creighton Hansen, sr., Burley
Kaden Hales, sr., Pocatello
Scott Dunn, sr., Preston
Bruin Fleischmann, so., Century
Third team
Kane Binkley, sr., Mountain Home
Brandon Bethel, so., Mountain Home
Phillip Boettcher, sr., Minico
Michael Lloyd, so., Jerome
Brevin Trenkle, fr., Minico
Honorable Mention
Bam Kondracki, sr., Canyon Ridge
Louie Cresto, sr., Canyon Ridge
Haylen Walker, sr., Twin Falls
Emmett Holt, jr., Century
You have free articles remaining.
Nick Swensen, jr., Twin Falls
Jadyn Downs, sr., Pocatello
Great Basin girls all-conference selections, 2019-20
Player of the year: Lexi Bull, Century
Coach of the year: Chris Shuler, Century
First team
Amari Whiting, fr., Burley
Paige Beem, jr., Twin Falls
Abby Christensen, sr., Century
Cassee Pugmire, sr., Preston
Mercedes Bell, sr., Jerome
Second team
Sadie Drake, so., Mountain Home
Bailey Black, sr., Minico
Ashton Adamson, jr., Century
Hannah Schvaneveldt, jr., Jerome
Kelsie Pope, jr., Burley
Third team
Kassidy Gardea, sr., Century
Madilynn Keener, fr., Mountain Home
Kylie Larsen, jr., Preston
Mickayla Robertson, so., Preston
Morgan Cargile, sr., Twin Falls
Brinley Iverson, jr., Twin Falls
Honorable mention
Payson Bennett, sr., Wood River
Carrie Baker, sr., Burley
Preslie Merrill, jr., Century
Sayler Peavey, jr., Wood River
Hailey Meek, so., Preston
Makali Nance, sr., Jerome
Allyson Vorwaller, so., Minico
McKayla Rodriguez, jr., Twin Falls
Madison Deadmond, sr., Jerome
Emily Harper, so., Mountain Home