HAZELTON — The Carey girls buckled down on defense in the first half of Friday’s 42-30 win over Valley, and junior Kylie Wood had an effective second half as the Panthers came out with the victory to improve to 7-1 on the season.
Wood, the defending player of the year in the Sawtooth Conference, scored a game-high 29 points, including 18 in the second half. But before she found her groove on offense, it was Carey’s swarming defense that dominated early on.
Valley did not score until four minutes into the game, and they did not hit their first field goal until two minutes into the second quarter.
“Their man defense is tough,” Valley coach Jamie Kohtz said. “I like being played that way because it makes us a lot better.”
Still, Carey struggled with offense early on. They led 8-1 after the first quarter and got outscored 12-10 in the second quarter.
Both teams have small rosters and short rotations of players, and Carey coach Merrilee Sears sad that showed up at different points in Friday’s game.
“I was worried about their energy level, but today we played well,” Sears said. “We don’t play very many (players), only seven, and I thought that they responded. Going into the long break, it’s a great win.”
Valley scored six straight points in the second quarter to help trim the lead and went into the half down 18-13.
“I felt good at halftime,” Kohtz said. “I felt like we adjusted and did some things better before half. But after halftime, we came out a little slow. Carey’s a great team.”
Wood hit a pair of three-pointers in the third quarter and finished with 11 points in the period. That equaled the number of points Valley scored as a team in the same span.
But the Vikings stayed in the game at the free throw line. They hit 5-of-5 foul shots in the third quarter, including four by Makenna Kohtz.
Then, Valley’s offense dried up almost completely in the fourth quarter. They managed only two field goals and six points. Wood scored three baskets, including an and-one after she picked up a steal with 5:30 remaining. That basket pushed the lead to 40-26, and Valley could not get any closer.
“We’ve been really focused on letting the game come to her,” Sears said of Wood’s play. “She does that really well. She doesn’t force things very often and just wants to win, whether she scores or not.”
Mackenzie Dimond led Valley with nine points, all of which came after the first quarter. Kohtz had eight points, six of which were free throws.
Valley dropped to 6-4 on the season with the loss.
Both teams are now off for Christmas break and will not be back in action until January. Both coaches said the break will provide some much-needed rest for their teams.
“Hopefully we get all eight girls healthy and ready to go, and we’re going to work on our team defense on Christmas break,” Coach Kohtz said.
Box score
Valley 1;12;11;6;—30
Carey 8;10;15;9;—42
Valley: Kylee Salvesen 3, Kalea Delgado 4, Mackenzie Dimond 9, Makenna Kohtz 8, Kelbi Lewis 4, Bailey Stephens 2.
Carey: Noelia Cruz 2, Bailie Morey 4, Kourtney Black 5, Kylie Wood 29, Felicity Black 2.
