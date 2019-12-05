{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — Once the Burley girls got rolling Thursday, they were difficult to stop.

The Bobcats picked up a 53-24 win at rival Minico to improve to 4-3 on the season. The keys: a couple of big offensive performances and a lockdown effort on defense in the second half.

Girls basketball - Burley Vs. Minico

Burley's Amari Whiting (1) shoots a layup against Minico's Bailey Black during their game Thursday at Minico High School in Rupert.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

After a scoreless first two minutes of play, Burley started to take control when freshman Amari Whiting started to heat up. She scored nine points in a row on four straight shots to jump-start a 24-point performance, including three three-pointers.

Then her teammate Kelsie Pope started to heat up, too. The junior scored the next seven points to help build the Bobcats’ lead. Pope ended the night with 20 points including a trio of three-pointers.

“They work very well together sharing the ball,” Burley coach Amber Whiting, also Amari’s mother, said. “If one’s attacking, the other is spotting up.”

Girls basketball - Burley Vs. Minico

Minico's Bailey Black, right, and Burley's Kelsie Pope battle for the ball during their game Thursday at Minico High School in Rupert.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Meanwhile, Minico could not get its offense in gear. Burley held the Spartans (2-5) to 13 points in the first half and allowed only one field goal in the third quarter, a basket by Talin Stimpson with just seconds left in the period.

Minico also only went to the free throw line four times on the night.

“We like to pressure a lot, and that’s what gets them to speed up and make mistakes,” Amari Whiting said.

The coach said boxing out was a key focus for her team, one the girls executed well when they needed to.

Girls basketball - Burley Vs. Minico

Burley head coach Amber Whiting talks to Amari Whiting during their game against Minico Thursday night, Dec. 5, 2019, at Minico High School in Rupert.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

“We’ve been harping on boxing out because we’re not very big,” Coach Whiting said. “I felt like (Minico) got one shot, then they were done, where before teams would get two or three or four chances.”

Carrie Baker chipped in with eight points to help Burley. Bailey Black had eight points to lead Minico, and Stimpson had six.

Amari Whiting said there is still work to be done for her team to get to where it wants to be.

“There’s always stuff to work on, but I think we played pretty good today,” she said. “We just need to work on not turning the ball over and just making sure that we box out every single time.”

Burley 19;12;12;9;—53

Minico 6;7;4;7;—24

Burley (53)

Amari Whiting 24, Kelsie Pope 20, Nicole Anderton 1, Carrie Baker 8.

Minico (24)

Itzel Guzman 3, Talin Stimpson 6, Riley Nielson 1, Bailey Black 8, Brittana Koyle 2, Triniti Peralez 4.

