TWIN FALLS — Saturday's 53-42 win over Middleton was a defensive battle for the Twin Falls girls basketball team. But the Bruins' advantage did not come from making difficult shots, but rather the free ones.
Twin Falls got into the bonus early in the fourth quarter and shot 23 free throws in the final period, which helped them pull away for the win.
"We still didn't shoot particularly well from the stripe," Twin Falls coach Nancy Jones said. "We were 60% for the game, but we had 35 attempts, and I think that was huge. When they're fouling like that, that is your offensive, and we have to make sure to hit those."
Even though Twin Falls only made 12 of its 23 fourth-quarter free throws, the sheer volume, combined with a couple of timely baskets, were enough to secure the victory.
The Bruins set the defensive tone early. They held Middleton without a basket for the first six minutes of play and grabbed a 14-5 lead after the first quarter. The Vikings closed the gap by playing close in the second quarter and out-scoring the Bruins 16-8 in the third quarter.
Twin Falls' lead got cut to two points at the end of the third when Middleton's Abby Grooms hit a three-pointer.
But after that, Twin Falls' defense locked down again. Middleton did not make a field goal in the fourth quarter, managing only seven free throws.
"It was definitely a defensive battle, and I believe defense won that game," Jones said. "We put up 53 points, and I'm happy with that too."
The Bruins' only two fourth-quarter field goals came from Brinley Iverson, who also knocked down two free throws. The team also got free throws from Brinlee Stotts, Keeli Peterson, Morgan Cargile, McKayla Rodriguez, Paige Beem and Reagan Rex as time wound down. Beem's two free throws pushed the lead to 51-42 with 30 seconds left.
Cargile led Twin Falls with 12 points, helped in part by a string of three mid-range jump shots she hit in the second quarter. Iverson finished with 10 points, and Beem added eight.
It was a full team effort that Jones said she is used to seeing five games into the season.
"We don't really have one players that's been our top scorer every single game," the coach said. "We have three or four that kind of switch in and out of that role, and that's great. I'm OK with that."
"One thing this team does well is play unselfishly," she added. "You can see it on the floor. If somebody has a better opportunity, we're not afraid to pass it."
Twin Falls (4-1) has two conference games next week. They will play at Mountain Home on Dec. 3 and host Pocatello on Dec. 5.
