Stedman's big game dooms Filer girls in 3A semis

MIDDLETON — Snake River's Josee Stedman came out strong and finished strong in Friday's Class 3A girls state basketball semifinal game, proving she and the Panthers too much for Filer to handle.

Stedman scored 14 points in the first quarter on three three-pointers and eight points in the fourth as Snake River handled Filer 62-45 to advance to the state championship game. Steadman scored a game-high 24 points, including five three-pointers while adding nine points and four assists.

The Wildcats will play in the third-place game against Parma at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Filer trailed by just one point at halftime. Alexis Monson scored 10 points in the second quarter, including two three-pointers. She also got the task of shadowing Steadman on defense, and she held the other team's biggest threat in check with just five points over the second and third quarters.

But then fouls started to work against the Wildcats. Both Monson and Ella Fischer, two key players, got into foul trouble, but the team did not draw a single foul against Snake River in the third quarter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Fischer later fouled out, and Monson left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.