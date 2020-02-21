Steadman's big game dooms Filer girls in 3A semis

MIDDLETON — Snake River’s Josee Steadman came out strong and finished strong in Friday’s Class 3A girls state basketball semifinal game, proving she and the Panthers too much for Filer to handle.
Steadman scored 14 points in the first quarter on three three-pointers and eight points in the fourth as Snake River handled Filer 62-45 to advance to the state championship game. Steadman scored a game-high 24 points, including five three-pointers while adding nine points and four assists.
The Wildcats will play in the third-place game against Parma at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Filer trailed by just one point at halftime. Alexis Monson scored 10 points in the second quarter, including two three-pointers. She also got the task of shadowing Steadman on defense, and she held the other team’s biggest threat in check with just five points over the second and third quarters.
But then fouls started to work against the Wildcats. Both Monson and Ella Fischer, two key players, got into foul trouble, but the team did not draw a single foul against Snake River in the third quarter.
Fischer later fouled out, and Monson left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.
Snake River extended its lead to 11 points in the third and went on an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter and led by as much as 17 points. The hole proved too deep for Filer to climb out of.
Kori Gartner scored 15 points to lead the Wildcats, and Fischer added 12 despite playing just more than 13 minutes the entire game. Filer shot just 20.8% from the three-point line for the game.
Scoring
Filer: Kori Gartner 15, Kelsie Snyder 5, Alexis Monson 10, Jazmyn Smothers 1, Ella Fischer 12, Sophia Bartholomew 2.
Snake River: Olivia Kracl 3, Adia Goff 10, Josee Steadman 24, Reagan VanOrden 8, Sage Stimpson 2, Jordan Gilbert 13.