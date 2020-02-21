State basketball roundup: Record-setting defense lift Burley in consolation game

Friday
Girls state basketball
Class 4A @ Timberline High School
Burley 43, Middleton 18
BOISE — The Bobcats turned up the defense holding the Vikings to only 18 points in the Class 4A state tournament at Timberline High School. Burley broke the state tournament record for least points allowed in a game. The record was held by Wood River in 2012 (19 points).
Burley freshman Amari Whiting broke loose for 29 points including four 3-pointers and also pulled down nine rebounds. The Vikings hit 7-of-46 (15%) for the game. With the win, Burley moves on to the consolation game on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. against Blackfoot.
Middleton 5;2;5;6;- 18
Burley 13;15;8;7;- 43
BURLEY (43)
Amari Whiting 29, Kelsie Pope 6, Carrie Baker 6, Brooklyn Hege 1, Lynzey Searle 1
MIDDLETON (18)
Macy McPherson 2, Ashley Campbell 5, Karli Blue 5, Emma Kraupp 2, Abby Grooms 2, Payton Hymas 2
Class 3A @ Middleton High School
Sugar-Salem 75, Kimberly 32
MIDDLETON — The Diggers eliminated the Bulldogs from the Class 3A state tournament at Middleton High School as Mardee Fillmore sparked Sugar-Salem with a double-double of 31 points hitting 15-of-23 attempts and pulling down 13 rebounds. Senior Annie Walker led Kimberly with nine points. The Diggers out-rebounded the Bulldogs 50-21. Kimberly hit 12-of-48 shots (25%). Kimberly ended the season at 11-13.
Kimberly 5;10;11;6; - 32
Sugar-Salem 21;22;18;14; - 75
KIMBERLY (32)
Brinley Humphreys 2, Tinillvi Plew 4, Annie Walker 9, Meg Walker 1, Jill Russell 2, Reece Garey 3, Abby Miller 1, Brynlee Wright 2, Mikenna Hardy 2, Hailey Chapa 6
SUGAR-SALEM (75)
Sarenday Price 3, Hailey Harris 15, Lizzy Baldwin 2, Michelle Luke 2, Sunny Bennion 4, Natalyah Nead 6, Megan Pannell 5, Mardee Fillmore 31, Kennedy Gillette 3, Macey Fillmore 4
Lighthouse Christian 52, Kendrick 46
NAMPA — The Lions earned a spot in the consolation game at 9:15 a.m. Saturday against Mackay after holding off a furious fourth quarter comeback led by Kendrick’s Erin Morgan in the 1ADII state tournament at Nampa High School. Junior Lauren Gomez was the hot shooter for the Lighthouse Christian offense in the first half scoring 14 of her 18 points as the Lions took a 28-14 lead at the half. Junior Kynlee Thornton had 10 points in the first half and picked up her game in the second by adding 12 points for her game-high 22 points. For the game, Thornton hit 8-of-19 shots and was 6-for-12 at the line with most of those free throws coming late in the second half. Gomez finished 5-of-12 with three 3-pointers. Morgan’s field goal numbers were 9-of-12. The Tigers held the rebounding edge, 45-38. Turnovers were almost even with Kendrick finishing with 26 and Lighthouse Christian with 25.
Lighthouse Christian 52, Kendrick 46
Lighthouse Christian 16;12;12;12;- 52
Kendrick 9;5;11;21;- 46
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (52)
Taylor Smith 6, Jordan Morton 2, Lauren Gomez 18, Kynlee Thornton 22, May-cee Holloway 2, Aleia Blakeslee 2
KENDRICK (46)
Rose Stewart 2, Mya Brown13, Drew Stacy 4, Lauren Morgan 6, Erin Morgan 21
Steals, rebounds, turnovers
Class 1A Division I @Columbia High School
Raft River 43, Liberty Charter 41
NAMPA — Alexis Gardiner's game-winning, last-second two-point shot lifted the Trojans.
Junior Braylee Heaton tossed in 13 points and junior Kaybree Christensen added 12 keeping Raft River alive at the Class 1ADI state tournament at Columbia High School with the loser-out win over Liberty Charter. Senior Kamri Ottley and sophomore Macie Larsen each finished with seven rebounds. Liberty Charter junior Madison Hodnett led all players with 18 points. The Trojans and Patriots were tied 20-20 at the half and Raft River outscored Liberty Charter 23-21 for the two-point win.
The Trojans forced 28 turnovers and only committed eight.
Raft River will face Rimrock in the consolation game at 9:15 a.m. Saturday.
Raft River 43, Liberty Charter 41
Liberty Charter 6;14;6;15;- 41
Raft River 5;15;7;16;- 43
RAFT RIVER (43)
Kamri Ottley 3, Kaybree Christensen 12, Braylee Heaton 13, Jesse Ward 2, Marie Branch, Alexis Gardiner 2, Karlee Christensen 9, Macie Larsen 2
LIBERTY CHARTER (41)
Ainsley Johnson 2, Berlyn Logue 10, Brenna Bagley 2, Ariana Valadez 5, Grace Gerdes 2, Madison Hodnett 18, Brooke Allen 2