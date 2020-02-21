State basketball roundup: Record-setting defense lift Burley in consolation game

NAMPA — The Lions earned a spot in the consolation game at 9:15 a.m. Saturday against Mackay after holding off a furious fourth quarter comeback led by Kendrick’s Erin Morgan in the 1ADII state tournament at Nampa High School. Junior Lauren Gomez was the hot shooter for the Lighthouse Christian offense in the first half scoring 14 of her 18 points as the Lions took a 28-14 lead at the half. Junior Kynlee Thornton had 10 points in the first half and picked up her game in the second by adding 12 points for her game-high 22 points. For the game, Thornton hit 8-of-19 shots and was 6-for-12 at the line with most of those free throws coming late in the second half. Gomez finished 5-of-12 with three 3-pointers. Morgan’s field goal numbers were 9-of-12. The Tigers held the rebounding edge, 45-38. Turnovers were almost even with Kendrick finishing with 26 and Lighthouse Christian with 25.