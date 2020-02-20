State basketball roundup: Declo, Filer, Carey earn semifinal trips

Girls state basketball
Class 2A @ Kuna High School
Declo 40, Ririe 36: KUNA — Declo punched its ticket to the state semifinal with the win. The Hornets made free throws and played strong defense down the stretch.
“They did a good job of keeping their heads,” Declo coach Ashley Baker said of her team. “Ririe made a little run there in the third quarter, but we didn’t let it get to us. We fought through and stuck with the game plan.”
Katelin Mallory scored 14 points to lead the Hornets, and Sydney Ramsey added eight. Kadance Spencer made three-of-four free throws in the fourth quarter to help ice the game.
“We hope it’s one of three,” Baker said of the win. “It’s the first step of taking care of business, and hopefully tomorrow we can do just as well.”
Declo will play in the semifinal at 8 p.m. Friday.
DECLO (40)
Katelin Mallory 14, Abbie Ramsey 2, Kadance Spencer 5, Sydney Ramsey 8, Amanda Bott 2, Brooke Olsen 2, Aryana Kahalioumi 6.
Class 3A @ Middleton High School: Filer 55, Teton 52, OT: MIDDLETON — Filer had to play down to the wire in its quarterfinal game, but the Wildcats made enough plays down the stretch to win and earn a spot in the state semifinal.
Teton tied the game on a three-pointer with six seconds left in regulation by Annalea Brown, and Filer could not convert on the offensive end on the following possession.
Neither team made a field goal in overtime, and Filer prevailed in the free throw battle, making six foul shots to Teton’s three in the extra period. Jazmyn Smothers made three, Kelsie Snyder made two, and Alexis Monson made one.
“I would say that’s been one of our biggest hurdles this year, is being consistent,” Filer coach Mike Amaya said of the free throw shooting. “We can make free throws, but being consistent is important. That was good for us, and it was awesome to see a handful of girls make them.”
Smothers led Filer’s effort with 14 points and nine rebounds. Ella Fischer also had 14 points, and Monson scored 13.
“It was a good win, and we’re happy that we get to play a team we’ve played twice this year, and those were both really good games,” Amaya said.
Filer will play Snake River in Friday’s semifinal at 6:15 p.m. The Wildcats are 1-1 against Snake River this season.
FILER (55) Kori Gartner 9, Kelsi Snyder 3, Alexis Monson 13, McCarty Stoddard 2, Jazmyn Smothers 14, Ella Fischer 14
Parma 51, Kimberly 38
MIDDLETON — Kimberly will face Sugar-Salem at 3 p.m. on Saturday after losing to Parma in the Class 3A state tournament at Middleton High School. Seniors Annie Walker with 11 points and Meg Walker with 10 led the Bulldogs in scoring.
KIMBERLY (38)
Brinley Humphreys 2, Annie Walker 11, Meg Walker 10, Jill Russell 6, Reece Garey 3, Hailey Chapa 6
PARMA (51) Class 1A Division II @Nampa High School: Salmon River 47, Lighthouse Christian 38: NAMPA — The Lighthouse Christian Lions lost a tough opening game to last year’s state runner-up, Salmon River, at the Class 1A Division II state tournament at Nampa High School. The final score really doesn’t give the Lions enough credit for the come-from-behind effort in the last couple of minutes of the game. Trailing 34-25 after three quarters, the Lions made a serious comeback late and had numerous chances and opportunities, but had some turnovers, fouls and missed free throws. Lighthouse Christian cut the lead to 39-38 with 55 seconds, but missed a pair of free throws for the tie or the opportunity to take the lead.
The Salvages, who only have six players on their roster, mixed in baskets by senior Emily Diaz and junior Jordyn Pottinger around junior Lotus Harper, dropping in four-of-four attempts at the charity strip in the last 27 seconds for the win. Harper was the leading scorer for the game with 19 points followed by Diaz with 14. Lighthouse Christian sophomore Aleia Blakeslee led the Lions with 10 points.
“We came out pretty flat and let our nerves get the better of us,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tia Standlee. ”Salmon River did a really good job at shutting us down with their defense. We made a little run at the very end and brought it within one with 50 seconds left, but then a couple fouls turned the game right back around.”
Salmon River plays Rockland at 1:15 p.m. and Lighthouse Christian will face Kendrick at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Salmon River 47,
Lighthouse Christian 38 Lighthouse Christian 9 6 10 13 —38
Salmon River 17 7 10 13 —47
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (38)
Jordan Wolverton 4, Taylor Smith 4, Lauren Gomez 7, Kynlee Thornton 9, May-cee Holloway 4, Aleia Blakeslee 10
SALMON RIVER (47) Lotus Harper 19, Jordyn Pottinger 8, Emily Diaz 14, Sophie Branstettar 6
Carey 42, Mackay 39: NAMPA — The defending Class 1A Division II Carey Panthers started the state tournament on a positive note with the win over the Mackay Miners at Nampa High School. The Panthers were led by the top scorer of the game, Kylie Wood, with 22 points and senior Kourtney Black adding 10. Carey trailed 25-21 at the half and were behind 33-29 after three quarters but outscored the Miners, 13-6 in the final quarter.
“My girls never quit,” said Carey coach Merrilee Sears. “We didn’t shoot well but we hit them when it mattered. We took the first lead of the half with 49 seconds left.”
Carey will meet Tri-Valley at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Carey 42, Mackay 39
Carey 12 9 8 13 —42
Mackay 9 16 8 6 - 39
CAREY (42)
Bernice Vargas 4, Noelia Cruz 4, Kourtney Black 10, Kylie Wood 22, Felicity Black 2
MACKAY (39)
R. Moore 6, Christiansen 2, Fullmer13, Seefried 10, M. Moore 8