State basketball roundup: Declo, Filer, Carey earn semifinal trips

MIDDLETON — Kimberly will face Sugar-Salem at 3 p.m. on Saturday after losing to Parma in the Class 3A state tournament at Middleton High School. Seniors Annie Walker with 11 points and Meg Walker with 10 led the Bulldogs in scoring.

Brinley Humphreys 2, Annie Walker 11, Meg Walker 10, Jill Russell 6, Reece Garey 3, Hailey Chapa 6

PARMA (51) Class 1A Division II @Nampa High School: Salmon River 47, Lighthouse Christian 38: NAMPA — The Lighthouse Christian Lions lost a tough opening game to last year’s state runner-up, Salmon River, at the Class 1A Division II state tournament at Nampa High School. The final score really doesn’t give the Lions enough credit for the come-from-behind effort in the last couple of minutes of the game. Trailing 34-25 after three quarters, the Lions made a serious comeback late and had numerous chances and opportunities, but had some turnovers, fouls and missed free throws. Lighthouse Christian cut the lead to 39-38 with 55 seconds, but missed a pair of free throws for the tie or the opportunity to take the lead.