TWIN FALLS — Raft River became one of the first Magic Valley teams to punch its ticket to the girls state basketball tournament Monday with a 38-23 win over Oakley. The Trojans won the Class 1A Division I District IV title game at the College of Southern Idaho and clinched the top seed from the district in next week’s state field.
Raft River head coach Cody Powers, who has coached the current class of six seniors since they began their freshman year, said the growth he has seen leading up to Monday’s accomplishment has been gratifying.
“This group of seniors this year, four years ago we were struggling to get wins and to even run an offense,” Powers said. “To be able to go from where they were when they were younger to where they are now is just awesome.”
It was the both the Trojans’ experience and youth that pitched in to help them win Monday’s game. Sophomore Macie Larsen and junior Kaybree Christensen tied for a team-high nine points, and senior Kamri Ottley added eight.
Raft River used surges in the second and third quarters to put the game out of reach for Oakley. They held an 11-8 lead after the first, then held the Hornets to just six points over the next two quarters. Oakley’s only two field goals over that span were three-pointers from Lyzan Gillette, who hit four total on the night and had a team-best 14 points.
“I give them a lot of credit,” Powers said of preparing to play Oakley. “They’re a great team and program, and Matt (Payton) is a great coach. We just wanted to do things to get them out of their comfort zone, and I think we did that tonight.”
The Trojans earned a spot in the state play-in game last year but lost and fell just short of a state tournament berth. Next week’s tournament begins Thursday at Columbia High School in Nampa.
Oakley’s season is not over. They will play Valley on Tuesday in an elimination game in order to compete for second place in the district and a play-in opportunity.
Scoring
Oakley: Keely Cranney 2, Kayzia Gillette 1, Lyzan Gillette 14, Kylan Jones 1, Hope Payton 2, Fallon Bedke 3.
Raft River: Kamri Ottley 8, Kaybree Christensen 9, Grace Smith 2, Braylee Heaton 2, Chesney Harper 1, Jessie Ward 4, Karlee Christensen 3, Macie Larsen 9.
You have free articles remaining.
Valley 48, Glenns Ferry 14
In the elimination bracket, Valley stayed alive with a 48-14 win over Glenns Ferry. The Vikings moved on to play in another elimination game against Oakley Tuesday at Murtaugh.
Valley came out strong, surging ahead with a 14-0 run after surrendering the first points of the game. They led 23-5 at halftime and never looked back.
“That was exactly how we wanted to come out, just playing hard with intense defense,” Valley coach Jamie Kohtz said.
Junior Bailey Stephens led the Vikings with a game-high 16 points, and Makenna Kohtz added 11.
Valley has only seven players available, and all seven scored on Monday.
“We’ve played with seven for most of the season, so these girls are in good shape and conditioned,” Coach Kohtz said. “So hopefully we can get our rest tonight.”
The game between Valley and Oakley will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Scoring
Glenns Ferry: Jazmin Vegara 2, Paige Dickson 1, LeaBeth Hance 5, Jaysan Self 2, Fabby Arevalo 4.
Valley: Madyn Black 5, Kalea Delgado 2, Mackenzie Dimond 6, Makenna Kohtz 11, Keli Lewis 4, Justyce Schilz 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.