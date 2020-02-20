Raft River battles Prairie in first round, comes up short

NAMPA — The Raft River girls basketball team played evenly with Prairie for much of Thursday’s first-round game of the Class 1A Division I state tournament, but the Pirates made a few more plays than the Trojans down the stretch to come away with the win.

Raft River grabbed an early 5-0 lead, led by two points at halftime, and stayed within striking distance for most of the game.

Then, Prairie outscored them 16-7 in the third quarter and never let the Trojans within six points for the whole fourth quarter.

“They made some adjustments and tweaks to the half-court trap that they run,” Raft River coach Cody Powers said. “They do a good job of putting a lot of pressure on the guards. Early in the game, we were handling that pressure pretty well. They put a little more focus on pressuring our guards there.”

The Trojans turned the ball over 19 times, and a couple of those miscues keyed the Pirates’ run in the second half. Prairie got back-to-back steals and baskets to start the third quarter and never relinquished the lead. Madison Shears hit two second-half three-pointers helping to stretch the lead as well.

Then, Prairie locked in from the free throw line, hitting five of their six fourth-quarter attempts.

