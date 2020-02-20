Raft River battles Prairie in first round, comes up short

NAMPA — The Raft River girls basketball team played evenly with Prairie for much of Thursday’s first-round game of the Class 1A Division I state tournament, but the Pirates made a few more plays than the Trojans down the stretch to come away with the win.
Raft River grabbed an early 5-0 lead, led by two points at halftime, and stayed within striking distance for most of the game.
Then, Prairie outscored them 16-7 in the third quarter and never let the Trojans within six points for the whole fourth quarter.
“They made some adjustments and tweaks to the half-court trap that they run,” Raft River coach Cody Powers said. “They do a good job of putting a lot of pressure on the guards. Early in the game, we were handling that pressure pretty well. They put a little more focus on pressuring our guards there.”
The Trojans turned the ball over 19 times, and a couple of those miscues keyed the Pirates’ run in the second half. Prairie got back-to-back steals and baskets to start the third quarter and never relinquished the lead. Madison Shears hit two second-half three-pointers helping to stretch the lead as well.
Then, Prairie locked in from the free throw line, hitting five of their six fourth-quarter attempts.
Raft River shot just 25% from the field for the game, but eight different players scored. Kaybree Christensen had eight, and Braylee Heaton added seven.
“When you’re well-rounded, it really helps because then the defense can’t focus on one or two girls,” Powers said. “I thought our girls competed and did a really good job.”
The Trojans (13-10) will move to the consolation bracket on Friday against Liberty Charter. The Pirates will play in Friday’s semifinal game.
Scoring
Raft River: Kamri Ottley 4, Kaybree Christensen 8, Grace Smith 2, Braylee Heaton 7, Jessie Ward 1, Marie Branch 2, Karlee Christensen 6, Macie Larsen 5.
Prairie: Dalanie Lockett 6, Kristin Wehmhoff 7, Madison Shears 13, Ella Uhlenkott 6, Tara Schlader 5, India Peery 6, Ciara Chaffee 2.