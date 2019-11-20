{{featured_button_text}}
Girls basketball

Lighthouse Christian 57, Richfield 20

RICHFIELD — Kylnee Thornton led Lighthouse with 16 points, Lauren Gomez had 14 points, including three three-pointers, and Aleia Blakeslee added nine as Lighthouse picked up a win in its first game of the season.

The Lions shut out Richfield (1-3) in the first quarter and played solid the rest of the way. Serena Kent led Richfield with 15 points.

Lighthouse 18;12;17;10 — 20

Richfield 0;12;6;2 — 57

Lighthouse (57)

Taylor Smith 8, Jordan Morton 8, Lauren Gomez 14, Kynlee Thornton 16, Emma Rogers 2, Aleia Blakeslee 9.

Richfield (20)

Serena Kent 15, Mackenzie Riley 1, Victoria Truman 2, Kyndyl Allen 2.

