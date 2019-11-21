Girls Basketball
Thursday Results
Buhl 39, Canyon Ridge 32
BUHL — Shyanna Higgins scored a game-high 22 points to lead Buhl, which picked up their first win of the season.
“Both teams probably wish they could have held onto the ball better early on,” Buhl coach Dan Hill said. “The defenses both played really well in the first half.”
Addie Hall had nine points for Canyon Ridge (0-3), and Hannah Pixton added seven.
Jerome 49, Pocatello 35
POCATELLO — Hannah Schvaneveldt had 14 points for Jerome, Alexis White had 12, and Mercedes Bell finished with eight as Jerome scored 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Lighthouse Christian 68, Castleford 30
TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse jumped on top early with a 25-point first quarter. Kynlee Thornton scored a game-high 27 points for the Lions, while Taylor Smith added 18, Jordan Morton had 10, and Lauren Gomez sparked the offense with 10 assists.
“We made a goal to really focus on defense and work hard for each other,” Lighthouse coach Tia Standlee said in an email. “I am proud of the effort they gave.”
Castleford’s Zailee Poulson scored 12 points, including three separate three-pointers while Aubrey Mahannah had 10.
Castleford dropped to 0-2 on the year while Lighthouse moved to 2-0.
Declo 54, Valley 39
HAZELTON — The Hornets had three players in double figures in the road win over the Vikings. Declo was led by sophomore Aryana Kahalioumi with 13 points, senior Amanda Bott followed with 11 and senior Brooke Olsen had 10. The top scorer for the game was Valley junior Bailey Stephens finishing with 18 points. Declo is at Buhl and Valley is at Wendell on Tuesday.
DECLO (54)
Katelin Mallory 9, Kadance Spencer 2, Sydney Ramsey 2, Amanda Bott 11, Brooke Olsen 10, Katie Bott 7, Aryana Kahalioumi 13.
VALLEY (39)
Kylee Salvesen 3, Mackenzie Dimond 4, Makenna Kohtz 8, Kelbi Lewis 3, Bailey Stephens 18
Murtaugh 47, Shoshone 24
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils held a 29-11 margin at the half on their way to the home win over the Indians. Senior Leslye Tapia led Murtaugh with 12 points and the top scorer for the game was Shoshone freshman Karlie Chapman finishing with 14 points. Murtaugh senior Ashtyn Hurd had a team-high 12 rebounds and junior Alisson Nebeker had nine. Shoshone hosts Carey on Tuesday and Murtaugh is at Hansen on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
SHOSHONE (24)
Kaci Kelley 2, Karlie Chapman 14, Destiny Rodriguez 3, Suzy Juarez 3, Dani Regalado 2
MURTAUGH (47)
Kelsha Koch 8, Jessica Zavala 5, Kynzlee Jensen 3, Ashtyn Hurd 6, Leslye Tapia 12, Alissa Chatelain 4, Alisson Nebeker 9
Oakley 45, Dietrich 44
DIETRICH — Oakley scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come back and beat Dietrich on the road. Keely Cranney and Kylan Jones each had 13 points for Oakley.
Camas County 56, Wendell 38
FAIRFIELD — Sophomore Ashly Botz scored a team-high 13 points and senior Ashlynn Whittle followed with 11 points including three separate 3-pointers in the Mushers win over the visiting Trojans. Sophomore Laura Thompson had seven points and 13 rebounds in the victory. Wendell senior Stevie Torres lead all players with 16 points and sophomore Ana Scott added 10.
“We were really disciplined on offense tonight,” said Camas County coach Jon Botz.
Wendell hosts Valley on Tuesday. Camas County will play at Twin Falls Christian Academy on Thursday, Dec. 5.
Hagerman 41, Twin Falls Christian 10
TWIN FALLS — Sadie Wadsworth had 29 points, including three for Hagerman while adding 10 steals, and Laura Peterson had 20 rebounds. Kekenna Jones, Sofia Villegas, Kelsey Lewis, Annie Novinger and Aaliyah Hembd each had two points for Twin Falls Christian.
WENDELL (38)
Ana Scott 10, Stevie Torres 16, Helen Smith 2, Gracie Emery 4, Karina Salazar 6.
CAMAS COUNTY (56)
Samantha McFadyen 9, Aisha Clarke 8, Ashlynn Whittle 11, Ashly Botz 13, Leslie Staley 4, Laura Thompson 7, Alyssa Whittle 4
Highland 58, Minico 29
POCATELLO — The Spartans lost on the road to the Rams. Highland held a 39-13 lead at the half. No other details were available. Minico hosts Bishop Kelly on Friday.
Other results
Twin Falls 43, Burley 39
Wednesday Results
Rimrock 60, Glenns Ferry 23
