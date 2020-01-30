{{featured_button_text}}
Lighthouse Christian's Jordan Wolverton looks to pass against Murtaugh's Alissa Chatelain during the game Thursday night at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.

TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse Christian senior Emma Rogers picked an opportune time for her only basket of Thursday’s game, for a 50-47 win over Murtaugh.

With nine seconds left and a one-point lead, Lighthouse inbounded the ball to Kynlee Thornton, who lofted a pass to a wide-open Rogers, who scored on a layup just before time expired to put the game out of reach.

The Lions and the Red Devils are near the top of the Sawtooth Conference standings, and both teams were looking for momentum heading into next week’s district tournament.

“I love where we had them scheduled,” Murtaugh coach Todd Jensen said. “We had this game kind of circled all year long, because I knew it would be a battle.”

It was a battle of defensive proportions early on. Murtaugh led 6-3 after the first quarter of physical basketball. The Red Devils took a 14-13 lead at the half.

But scoring opened up more in the second half. Thornton scored 16 of her game-high 22 points after the break, and Lighthouse’s Lauren Gomez logged 18 of her 20 points in the second half.

Lighthouse Christian's Lauren Gomez shoots a layup as Murtaugh's Alissa Chatelain goes down during the game Thursday night at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.

But foul trouble started to create problems for Lighthouse. Gomez and Aleia Blakeslee both fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Lighthouse coach Tia Standlee said the team’s goals going into the game included remaining poised. That paid off in a big way down the stretch, she said.

“I said we needed to play composed, and we needed to play controlled,” Standlee said. “We’ve been in a lot of games that were really close like that. I think we’re learning how to finish, and that’s what helped them play composed.”

The Lions hit 8-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter while Murtaugh made just 4-of-11. Thornton knocked down two to give her team the lead with 1:17 to play, and Jordan Wolverton made another to make it 46-44. Then Thornton scored under the basket to make it a four-point game.

Murtaugh's Kynzlee Jensen holds onto the ball against Lighthouse Christian's Jordan Wolverton during the game Thursday night at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.

Addie Stoker hit her third three-pointer of the night for Murtaugh with nine seconds left to cut the lead to one point. But that was when Lighthouse executed its final play and Rogers’ basket gave the game its 50-47 score.

A near-capacity crowd filled the gym Thursday, and Jensen said it was a good test for his young team, which plays four sophomores extensively, heading into postseason play.

“We’ve got to do a little bit better of a job taking care of the ball and executing better on offense,” he said. “It’s a district atmosphere in here, it was that good. I’m OK having that type of game at the end of the season.”

Even with a win against a quality conference opponent, Standlee said she and her team still have plenty to work on.

“We’re coming to a very important part of our season, and I’m very happy that we had a close game like that,” she said. “We have a lot of things to fix, and it’s the right time to fix those.”

Stoker led Murtuaugh (13-6) with 17 points. Lighthouse moved to 15-3 on the season.

Lighthouse Christian's Taylor Smith reaches for the ball against Murtaugh's Kynzlee Jensen during the game Thursday night at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.

Scoring

Murtaugh: Addie Stoker 17, Kennedy Cummins 2, Jessica Zavala 5, Kynzlee Jensen 3, Ashtyn Hurd 2, Leslye Tapia 3, Alissa Chatelain 12, Allison Nebeker 2.

Lighthouse Christian: Kynlee Thornton 22, Lauren Gomez 20, Emma Rogers 2, Jordan Wolverton 6.

