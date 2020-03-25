Kylie Wood, Times-News girls basketball small school player of the year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Sawtooth Conference’s coaches voted Wood player of the year for the second straight year after the season was done.

One of Wood’s standout accomplishments from this year came in the middle of the season against Lighthouse Christian. In a 58-57 overtime win, she scored a school-record 40 points.

Of her 40 points, 39 came in the final three quarters.

Carey’s squad is losing four seniors to graduation before next season. Each one made it to the state tournament in each of their four years with the team.

But Wood said while those players will be missed, she’s optimistic for the future. The Panthers had several younger players step up down the stretch this season.

In order to play at a high level, she knows she has to put in the work. She gets in an extra hour or two of shooting and dribbling per day outside of practice during the season with the help of teammates and family, and she said her offseason goals include getting fully healthy and improving her quickness and ball handling.

“Hard work is contagious,” Wood said. “If you do it, other people will want to do it. If you can be a good leader and show the younger girls that hard work gives you more success in the long run, it betters your team overall.”

