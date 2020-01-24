{{featured_button_text}}
Girls Basketball - Mountain Home vs. Jerome

Jerome's Hannah Schvaneveldt goes up against Mountain Home's Emily Harper, right, and Gabi Jausoro, back, Friday night at Jerome High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — The difference between two teams’ first and second interfaces can be significant.

The Jerome girls basketball team proved just that when they took home a 59-35 win over Mountain Home on Friday night. Mountain Home won their first matchup on Dec. 16 with a score of 61-56, but Jerome turned the tide with Friday’s win, which pushed the team to 14-5 overall and 9-3 in Great Basin Conference play.

Jerome head coach Cory Musgrave said defense was the big difference between the two games.

“We knew them after getting to see them once,” Musgrave said. “That helped, knowing who their players are and knowing who to not let shoot. But more importantly than that, we executed what we needed to.”

Mountain Home managed to make just 12 field goals. Jerome put on full-court pressure for most of the game and made the going difficult.

Jerome also got a big boost from the free throw line early in the game. They shot 10 free throws in the first quarter and took a 16-10 lead after the period.

But the second quarter was when everything began to shift. Jerome outscored the Tigers 20-7 over that span, which included a 16-0 run. Madison Deadmond and Abriana Hurtado each hit a three-pointer, and six different Jerome players scored.

“That’s how our games are when we’re doing our best,” Musgrave said of the balanced attack. “That’s how it is.”

Overall, eight different Jerome players scored, led by junior Hannah Schvaneveldt with 17 points. Deadmond added 12 points, and Mercedes Bell had eight.

Schvaneveldt has taken on a large role for Jerome this year. Bell was a first-team, all-conference selection in the Great Basin last year.

Jerome finished efficiently around the basket, needing only two three-pointers. The team went 11-for-17 from the free throw line.

Musgrave, who is in his first season as Jerome’s head coach, said Friday was one of his team’s better games this year. But with the season winding down, he said there is still plenty that the Tigers need to work on.

“We always have a lot to improve on,” he said. “We did a good job tonight of taking that first step.”

SCORING

Jerome 59, Mountain Home 35

Mountain Home 10;7;9;9;—35

Jerome 16;20;11;12;—59

MOUNTAIN HOME (35)

Reece Floyd 2, Gabi Jausoro 4, Madilynn Keener 5, Sadie Drake 4, Shaleah Lasuen 3, Cara Grindle 8, Emily Harper 9.

JEROME (59)

Abriana Hurtado 7, Alexis White 6, Madison Deadmond 12, Jentry Mills 5, Makali Nance 2, Ashley Cook 2, Mercedes Bell 8, Hannah Schvaneveldt 17.

