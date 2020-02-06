JEROME — For much of the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Great Basin district game between Twin Falls and Jerome, the contest looked like one neither team wanted to win. With the game tied in the final period, no one scored a basket for the first four minutes.
Then Jerome grabbed all of the momentum at once and came away with a 47-40 win.
“I’ve been talking to our team all year long about mentality,” Jerome coach Cory Musgrave said. “We’ve got to have a killer instinct, and I think they finally pulled that out tonight.”
Senior Mercedes Bell scored six straight points, all in transition, to spark an 8-0 run and help the Tigers outscore the Bruins by seven in the final four minutes. Bell scored on two fast-break layups, drawing a foul and sinking both free throws sandwiched between each.
Alexis White provided the last two points of the run, and the Bruins could never recover. Jerome also knocked down 6-of-8 free throws in the fourth quarter to help ice the game.
The first three quarters were back-and-forth. Twin Falls jumped on top 15-12 after the first thanks in part to three-pointers by Kaylin Bailey and Reagan Rex. Jerome seized the momentum in the second quarter, however, that period had three lead changes. The Tigers eventually took a three-point lead going into halftime.
Twin Falls got a big third quarter (eight points) from Paige Beem and tied the game going into the fourth before Jerome pulled away.
Thursday’s game also marked the third meeting between the two teams, with each team winning one of the matchups. Musgrave said Thursday offered a unique challenge since the Bruins were healthier than they had been earlier in the year.
“They’ve been banged up all season long, so that wasn’t the same team we faced the last two games,” he said. “We knew what they were going to run, and we thought we knew what they were going to do, so we were ready.”
Thursday’s win advanced Jerome (15-7) to the next round of the district tournament on Saturday, where they will travel to face top-seeded Century. The Diamondbacks are one of the top teams in the state, currently ranked second in the statewide media poll.
Jerome lost to Century 53-39 last Tuesday after falling behind early.
“Century’s going to be tough,” Musgrave said.
Bell had a game-high 13 points to lead Jerome, and Madison Deadmond added 12 despite dealing with foul trouble.
Beem scored 13 points to lead the Bruins, and Kaylin Bailey added eight more off the bench, all of which came in the first half.
Twin Falls (14-6) will host Pocatello in the losers’ bracket on Saturday.
Scoring
Twin Falls: Keeli Peterson 5, Kaylin Bailey 8, McKayla Rodriguez 7, Paige Beem 13, Reagan Rex 3, Brinley Iverson 4.
Jerome: Abriana Hurtado 3, Alexis White 3, Amaya Thomas 2, Madison Deadmond 12, Jentry Mills 4, Makali Nance 4, Mercedes Bell 13, Hannah Schvaneveldt 6.
