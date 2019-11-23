TWIN FALLS — The girls basketball season has been underway for a couple of weeks, but now that the fall sports season is wrapped up, it’s time to turn attention to the hardwood. Here is a quick look at what to expect from many of the girls hoops teams across the Magic Valley.
Class 4A
Class 4A in the Magic Valley looks to be fairly open. Many of the Great Basin’s teams have lost key players but also return some contributing players while adding new faces.
Minico made the state semifinal last year, though the Spartans lost Times-News girls player of the year Taylia Stimpson. Third-team all-conference senior guard Bailey Black will help to anchor the lineup along with junior Triniti Peralez.
Burley will look to improve with a few returning contributors, plus a major addition. Freshman guard Amari Whiting has already received Division I recruiting attention, including an offer from BYU. She also happens to be the daughter of head coach Amber Whiting.
Twin Falls has a chance to improve on its 9-14 record from last year with a solid core of players returning. Paige Beem was second-team all-conference as a sophomore last year and averaged 10.2 points per game. She’s also the Bruins’ top defender. Post players McKayla Rodriguez and Brinley Iverson also return and bring a strong rebounding presence.
Head coach Nancy Jones said the team showed big improvement in the off-season. One player who made big leaps was senior Morgan Cargile, who led the team in assists last year and could have more of a scoring role this season.
Jerome will return first-team all-conference player and senior Mercedes Bell as its go-to player.
Canyon Ridge struggled last year, and the Riverhawks will have mostly new players. But coach Kevin Cato said his team has some athleticism and a lot of players who can play and get after other teams.
Class 3A
The SCIC conference figures to be tightly-contested just as it was last season. Filer and Buhl made late-season surges, and both bring lots of their talent back.
Buhl earned a spot in the state tournament while Filer fell in a close contest in the play-in game. Both teams return many of their key players.
Buhl has a good mix of players returning at multiple positions, including guards Shyanna Higgins and Brynlee Nebeker at guard and Autumn Montgomery in the post. Filer had a young team last year and will return much of its core, including junior post player Ella Fischer and sophomore Lexi Monson.
Both Gooding and Kimberly will be senior-heavy teams. Gooding won 14 games last year before falling to Kimberly and Buhl in the district tournament. Six of the Senators’ nine players are in their final year.
Kimberly’s returners include twin sisters Meg and Annie Walker at guard.
Class 2A
You have free articles remaining.
The two-team battle for the Canyon Conference between Declo and Wendell could be a tight one this year. Declo is off to a 2-0 start thanks in part to a strongly-performing senior group and sophomore Aryana Kahalioumi, who is averaging 14.5 points per game so far.
Class 1A Division I
The Snake River Conference could have a different look this year based on which teams graduated and retained key players.
Shoshone, the defending District IV and state champion, will be almost starting from scratch this season. They graduated the core of the team from last year’s 24-1 squad and will rely on several newcomers. Coach Tim Chapman said the team’s hustle and chemistry will be assets as the season progresses.
Raft River head coach Cody Powers is excited about the talent returning to his team from last year. A trio of guards earned all-conference honors last season-Kamri Ottley (first team), Kaybree Christensen (second team) and Karlee Christensen (honorable mention). The Trojans have a mix of young players and seniors. Powers said if his team is able to rebound and limit second-chance points, they will have a great chance to be successful.
Valley also has some key players coming back. The junior first-team all-conference duo of Bailey Stephens and Makenna Kohtz will anchor the lineup.
Oakley will be young this season, with three seniors, four juniors and 10 freshmen out for the team. They graduated all-conference players Mallory Beck and Liz Hardy, but will get back Keely Cranney this year, who did not play last season because of injury.
Glenns Ferry, who went 9-13 last year, will be led by senior post player Jaysan Self, but they also have two players who could step into larger roles this year. Fabby Arevalo missed the end of last year with an injury, and head coach Rick Hance said that the point guard’s senior leadership will be key. Junior LeaBeth Hance has missed time in the past with a knee injury, but the coach expects her to contribute this year.
Class 1A Division II
Carey, the defending state champions who are coming off of a one-loss season, lost some key pieces, but they return junior Kylie Wood, who earned the award for the most valuable player in the Sawtooth Conference last year.
Lighthouse Christian has a good chance to improve on its 12-12 season a year ago. They bring back a core of three seniors — Maycee Holloway, Jordan Morton and Taylor Smith — who are likely to contribute. Junior transfer from Filer Kynlee Thornton will be in the mix as well along with Lauren Gomez and Aleia Blakeslee.
Hagerman had a strong record of 17-8 last year, but many of the Pirates’ key players have graduated. Coach Derrick Lyons will only have seven players to work with on the roster, none of which are seniors. A pair of sophomores — Sadie Wadsworth and Elaina Dolieslager — bring some experience and athleticism.
Murtaugh has both size and experience back from 2018. Second-team all-conference forward Alissa Chatelain leads a group of four girls who are at least 5-foot-9.
Richfield will be young this season, but coach Buck Hendren said the team has athleticism and more size inside than he has in a long time. Senior guards Kyndyl Allen and Serena Kent will lead the way.
Dietrich lost a strong core of seniors from last year, including all-conference players Brianna Astle and Matigan Bingham.
Hansen and Camas County both return one all-conference honorable mention player Rakel Williams for Hansen and Ashlynn Whittle for Camas. Five of the Mushers’ 10 varsity players are sophomores.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.