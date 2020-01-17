HANSEN — After losing by seven points to Carey, the top-ranked team in Class 1A Division II earlier this week, the Hansen girls basketball team picked up a significant win over Hagerman on Friday with a score of 58-19.
“They were pretty emotionally shut down the other night after losing to Carey, so I feel like they responded pretty well,” Hansen coach Teejay Berry said of his team.
The Huskies jumped out to a 13-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, thanks to three three-pointers, including two from senior Cassie Gibson. Hagerman played it closely in the second quarter, trailing 22-11 going into halftime.
Then Hansen made a defensive change that turned the game heavily in their favor.
The Huskies put on a full-court press and scored 13 straight points to start the third quarter. They held the Pirates without scoring for five and a half minutes and won the third quarter 18-6. They kept their onslaught rolling in the fourth quarter, where they allowed just two points.
“We were committed with our defense and stuck out game plan, and then later on we got fatigued and went away from the game plan a little,” Hagerman coach Derrick Lyons said. “In the second half they put the pressure on and we could never keep up with them.”
Rakel Williams scored eight of her game-high 15 points in the third quarter for Hansen. Gibson finished with 11 points, and freshman Ryleigh Ferguson added eight.
Hansen hit five of its six three-pointers in the first half, then relied on the inside game in the second half to build its lead. The strong defense led to a lot of easy offensive looks.
“More than anything, we haven’t pressed in quite some time, so we wanted to readdress pressing for a little bit,” Berry said.
Hagerman (4-9) has struggled with low numbers of players this year. The team began the year with only five girls on its roster. Now, there are nine players. But Lyons said he rarely has all nine players healthy and present on any given night.
Hansen improved to 7-5 with the win, and they will turn around and play Hagerman again on Jan. 21. Friday’s win counted for the Sawtooth Conference standings.
The Huskies have competed well against the conference’s top teams. Aside from the close loss to Carey, they have both beaten and lost to Lighthouse Christian by two points.
As the season nears its end, Berry said there is still room to fine tune their game.
“The biggest thing for us is making better decisions with the basketball with pressure in our face,” he said.
Scoring
Hagerman: Sadie Wadsworth 6, Kearra Orth 6, Krista Farnswoth 2, Samantha Osborne 5.
Hansen: Aubrey Peters 6, Ryleigh Ferguson 8, Lizbett Manzano 6, Cassie Gibson 11, Sydney Brizuela 7, Rakel Williams 15, Taylor Stover 3.
