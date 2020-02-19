One weekend of play is all that is left of the high school girls basketball season. Seven Magic Valley teams made the state tournament across five different classes, and each one of them had a unique journey to get to this point.
Play begins on Thursday, with the first games starting at 1:15 p.m. Here is a look at who will be representing the area and what their path to a championship looks like.
Class 4A
Burley Bobcats
Record: 15-9
State seed: District IV runner-up
Coach: Amber Whiting, second season
Players to watch: F Carrie Baker, sr.; G Kelsie Pope, jr.; G Amari Whiting, fr.
First-round game: Sandpoint, 6:15 p.m., Timberline High School
Outlook: The Bobcats got hot at the end of the year with a six-game win streak that took them all the way to the Great Basin Conference title game. They lost that matchup to Century, which is one of the top teams in Class 4A as well as the defending state champion.
Burley is powered partially by the mother-daughter combination of second-year coach Amber Whiting and freshman Amari Whiting. Amari has burst onto the scene in her first year as a high school player, averaging more than 20 points per game.
The first obstacle in the way of Burley's second state championship in the last three years will be a first-round matchup against Sandpoint. The Bulldogs, also under the direction of a second-year coach in Will Love, relies on a strong guard combination of Dawson Driggs and Hattie Larson, who are good three-point shooters.
Class 3A
Filer Wildcats
Record: 17-6
State seed: District IV champion
Coach: Mike Amaya, third season
Players to watch: G Kelsie Snyder, sr.; G Alexis Monson, so.; F Jazmyn Smothers jr.; G/F Ella Fischer, jr.
First-round game: Teton, 3 p.m., Middleton High School
Outlook: Filer tore through its conference schedule this year by going undefeated in Sawtooth Central Idaho play. They had to work hard for their district title, however, narrowly defeating Kimberly in overtime of the district championship game.
The Wildcats have progressed closer and closer to a state tournament berth in each of coach Mike Amaya's seasons in charge, including a single-digit loss in the 2018 district championship and a three-point loss in last year's state play-in game.
Filer has a long and athletic team that puts pressure on defensively and shares the ball. They averaged 16 steals per game this year and 12.5 assists as a team.
The state tournament run for Filer begins with a matchup with Teton, which won the state play-in game. The Redskins rely heavily on a strong nucleus of seniors and three-point shots.
Kimberly Bulldogs
Record: 10-10
State seed: District IV runner-up
Coach: Stanley Watts, fourth season
Players to watch: G Brinley Humphreys, sr.; G Annie Walker, sr.; G Reece Garey, so.; F Hailey Chapa, sr.; F Meg Walker, sr.
First-round game: Parma, 8 p.m., Middleton High School.
Outlook: After an up-and-down regular season, Kimberly has showed that it can play with the best teams in the state. The Bulldogs nearly knocked off Filer in the district championship game, but lost in overtime.
There is plenty of quickness and athleticism to go around for Kimberly. Meg and Annie Walker, who are twins, are state track champions, and Reece Garey is an effective three-point shooter. Kimberly is also a senior-laden team with eight of their players in their final season.
Kimberly's first-round matchup does them no favors, however. They will play Parma, the defending state runner-up, who is at the tournament for the fourth year in the row. The Panthers also have a record of 19-2 and have been ranked near the top of the field in most polls this season.
There will be several things for the Bulldogs to keep an eye on if they are going to get a first-round win. Four different players for Parma average double-figure scoring, and the Panthers have beaten their opponents by an average of 26.7 points per game this year.
Class 2A
Declo Hornets
Record: 17-6
State seed: District IV champion
You have free articles remaining.
Coach: Ashley Baker
Players to watch: Katelin Mallory, sr.; Amanda Bott, sr.; Aryana Kahalioumi, so; Abbie Ramsey, sr.; Sydney Ramsey, sr.
First-round game: Ririe, 8 p.m., Kuna High School
Outlook: The Hornets earned their spot at state by beating Wendell in back-to-back games in the best-of-three district tournament, then handling Orofino 52-34 in the play-in game. Declo has played very well down the stretch, winning eight of their last nine games.
Declo will face off against Ririe (15-8) in the first round, who has plenty of traditional success but is dealing with changes this year. The Bulldogs have been to eight straight state tournaments, though they have a first-year head coach in Jake Landon. Ririe is on a nine-game win streak.
Class 1A Division I
Raft River Trojans
Record: 13-9
State seed: District IV champion
Coach: Cody Powers, fifth season
Players to watch: G Kamri Ottley, sr; G Karlee Christensen, jr; G Kaybree Christensen, jr; G Braylee Heaton, jr; F Macie Larsen, so.
First-round game: Prairie, 1:15 p.m., Columbia High School
Outlook: Head coach Cody Powers said this group has come a long way since he started coaching the Trojans, and a mix of youth and experience has Raft River in position to compete for its first state title in school history at their first state tournament since 2015.
The Trojans have six seniors, though they also rely heavily on their younger players, including junior twin sisters Kaybree and Karlee Christensen and sophomore forward Macie Larsen. The team had a strong conference season with a 9-1 record, and their only loss came to Valley by six points.
Raft River will face a stiff test right away in the state tournament against Prairie, which has been ranked near the top of most state polls all season.
If the Trojans win the state championship this year, they will be the third straight Snake River Conference team to do so in Class 1A Division I after Oakley (2018) and Shoshone (2019) won the last two years.
Class 1A Division II
Lighthouse Christian Lions
Record: 19-3
State seed: District IV champion
Coach: Tia Standlee, seventh season
Players to watch: G Lauren Gomez, jr.; F Kynlee Thornton, jr.; F Maycee Holloway, sr.; G Jordan Wolverton, fr.; G Taylor Smith, sr.
First-round game: Salmon River, 1:15 p.m., Nampa High School
Outlook: The Lions grabbed the top seed from District IV with their first district championship in school history by beating defending champion Carey. That game closed out what was largely a dominant pre-state tournament season for a team that averaged defeating opponents by 20 points. All three losses came by three points or less.
Two juniors help lead Lighthouse's attack. Lauren Gomez sparks the offense from the point guard position, and Kynlee Thornton is an effective inside presence.
Lighthouse would not have a potential opportunity to play Carey again until the state championship game if both teams make it that far, but the Lions will begin their tournament against the state runner-up, Salmon River. The Savages have just six players on the roster, but are 16-4 and reached the tournament by winning the play-in game.
Carey Panthers
Record: 18-2
State seed: District IV runner-up
Coach: Merrilee Sears
Players to watch: G Kylie Wood, jr.; F Noelia Cruz, sr.; G Bailie Morey, sr.
First-round game: Mackay, 8 p.m., Nampa High School
Outlook: The defending state champions took a slight detour to get back to the state tournament after losing in the district title game to Lighthouse Christian and beating Camas County to earn the second seed from the Sawtooth Conference.
The Panthers lost some key pieces from last year's team due to graduation, but Kylie Wood, the conference player of the year last season, has led the charge again this year. Wood set a school record with 40 points in a 58-57 win over Lighthouse Christian on Jan. 17.
By coming into the tournament as the second seed from the district, Carey actually gets to play an opponent it already beat this season in Mackay. The Panthers won that game 46-32 on Dec. 7.
Carey would not get a potential rematch with Lighthouse unless it makes it to the state championship game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.