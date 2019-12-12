The first media poll of the high school girls basketball season is here.
Jerome came in at number four in Class 4A after a hot start. Oakley earned the fifth spot in Class 1A Division I, and Carey is second place in Division II.
Below are the full rankings based on the statewide media poll.
Note: All records are for games played on or before Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Boise (4) 8-2 30 -
2. Mountain View (2) 7-2 28 -
3. Timberline (1) 7-1 20 -
4. Coeur d’Alene 7-0 12 -
5. Lake City 5-2 10 -
Other receiving votes: Eagle 3, Meridian 1
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (7) 6-0 35 -
2. Bonneville 6-0 25 -
3. Blackfoot 6-1 16 -
4. Jerome 6-1 15 -
5. Middleton 4-2 6 -
Other receiving votes: Preston 5, Twin Falls 1, Kuna 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (7) 6-0 35 -
2. Timberlake 4-2 24 -
3. Parma 5-2 17 -
4. Kellogg 4-1 12 -
5. Snake River 3-4 10 -
You have free articles remaining.
Other receiving votes: Teton 7
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (6) 5-2 33 -
2. Melba 8-1 25 -
3. Cole Valley Christian (1) 6-1 20
4. Grangeville 6-1 11 -
5. Ririe 3-1 8
Other receiving votes: Declo 3, Firth 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (3) 5-1 31 -
2. Lapwai (4) 4-0 29 -
3. Grace 6-1 17 -
4. Rimrock 6-0 16 -
5. Oakley 3-2 8 -
Other receiving votes: Butte County 2, Notus 1, Raft River 1
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (4) 6-1 32 -
2. Carey (2) 5-1 23 -
3. Tri-Valley (1) 6-1 20 -
4. Salmon River 4-1 16 -
5. Sho-Ban 4-2 5- -
Other receiving votes: Kendrick 3, Murtaugh 3, Hansen 2, Lakeside 1
This week’s voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Ben Jones, Times-News; Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com; Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.