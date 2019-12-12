{{featured_button_text}}
Girls Basketball - Jerome Vs. Twin Falls FILE

Jerome's Mercedes Bell guards the in-bound pass Thursday night, Dec. 6, 2018, at Twin Falls High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The first media poll of the high school girls basketball season is here.

Jerome came in at number four in Class 4A after a hot start. Oakley earned the fifth spot in Class 1A Division I, and Carey is second place in Division II.

Below are the full rankings based on the statewide media poll.

Note: All records are for games played on or before Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Boise (4) 8-2 30 -

2. Mountain View (2) 7-2 28 -

3. Timberline (1) 7-1 20 -

4. Coeur d’Alene 7-0 12 -

5. Lake City 5-2 10 -

Other receiving votes: Eagle 3, Meridian 1

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Century (7) 6-0 35 -

2. Bonneville 6-0 25 -

3. Blackfoot 6-1 16 -

4. Jerome 6-1 15 -

5. Middleton 4-2 6 -

Other receiving votes: Preston 5, Twin Falls 1, Kuna 1

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (7) 6-0 35 -

2. Timberlake 4-2 24 -

3. Parma 5-2 17 -

4. Kellogg 4-1 12 -

5. Snake River 3-4 10 -

Other receiving votes: Teton 7

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Soda Springs (6) 5-2 33 -

2. Melba 8-1 25 -

3. Cole Valley Christian (1) 6-1 20

4. Grangeville 6-1 11 -

5. Ririe 3-1 8

Other receiving votes: Declo 3, Firth 1

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (3) 5-1 31 -

2. Lapwai (4) 4-0 29 -

3. Grace 6-1 17 -

4. Rimrock 6-0 16 -

5. Oakley 3-2 8 -

Other receiving votes: Butte County 2, Notus 1, Raft River 1

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (4) 6-1 32 -

2. Carey (2) 5-1 23 -

3. Tri-Valley (1) 6-1 20 -

4. Salmon River 4-1 16 -

5. Sho-Ban 4-2 5- -

Other receiving votes: Kendrick 3, Murtaugh 3, Hansen 2, Lakeside 1

This week’s voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Ben Jones, Times-News; Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com; Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments