{{featured_button_text}}
Twin Falls vs. Middleton girls basketball

Middleton senior Sylvia Conley blocks Twin Falls sophomore Reagan Rex's shot Nov. 30 at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

The second edition of the girls high school basketball media poll is here, and there are some shake-ups.

Twin Falls jumped into the Class 4A rankings after beating conference foe Jerome in a close game. The Tigers dropped out of the top five.

The only other Magic Valley team to be ranked is Carey in Class 1A Division II. The Panthers moved up to the top spot in the class. Take a look at the full rankings below.

Note: All records and rankings were as of Wednesday afternoon.

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberline (1) 8-1 27 3

2. Mountain View (2) 8-2 26 2

3. Boise (2) 9-2 25 1

4. Coeur d’Alene (2) 10-1 14 4

5. Lake City 6-2 9 5

Other receiving votes: Meridian 3, Rigby 1

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Century (5) 7-1 33 1

2. Bonneville (2) 8-0 30 2

3. Blackfoot 8-1 18 3

4. Preston 10-2 10 -

5. Twin Falls 8-2 5 -

Other receiving votes: Jerome 4, Middleton 4, Kuna 1

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (6) 7-1 34 1

2. Parma (1) 7-2 27 3

3. Timberlake 5-4 21 2

4. Teton 7-4 10 -

5. Kellogg 6-2 9 4

Other receiving votes: Filer 2, Kimberly 1, Snake River 1

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Soda Springs (6) 9-2 34 1

2. Melba (1) 10-1 26 2

3. Cole Valley Christian 7-2 18 3

4. Grangeville 6-2 11 4

5. New Plymouth 8-2 6 -

Other receiving votes: Declo 5, Ririe 5

Class 1A Div I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (5) 7-0 33 2

2. Prairie (2) 7-1 30 1

3. Grace 8-1 18 3

4. Rimrock 7-0 15 4

5. Greenleaf Friends 8-0 4 -

Other receiving votes: Butte County 2, Oakley 2, Raft River 1

Class 1A Div II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (1) 6-1 26 2

2. Tri-Valley (3) 9-1 25 3

3. Rockland (2) 10-1 24 1

4. Kendrick (1) 4-1 9 -

5. Mackay 6-2 6 -

Other receiving votes: Salmon River 5, Nez Perce 4, Sho-Ban 3, Lighthouse Christian 2, Lakeside 1

This week’s voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Ben Jones, Times-News; Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com; Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments