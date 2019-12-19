The second edition of the girls high school basketball media poll is here, and there are some shake-ups.
Twin Falls jumped into the Class 4A rankings after beating conference foe Jerome in a close game. The Tigers dropped out of the top five.
The only other Magic Valley team to be ranked is Carey in Class 1A Division II. The Panthers moved up to the top spot in the class. Take a look at the full rankings below.
Note: All records and rankings were as of Wednesday afternoon.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberline (1) 8-1 27 3
2. Mountain View (2) 8-2 26 2
3. Boise (2) 9-2 25 1
4. Coeur d’Alene (2) 10-1 14 4
5. Lake City 6-2 9 5
Other receiving votes: Meridian 3, Rigby 1
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (5) 7-1 33 1
2. Bonneville (2) 8-0 30 2
3. Blackfoot 8-1 18 3
4. Preston 10-2 10 -
5. Twin Falls 8-2 5 -
Other receiving votes: Jerome 4, Middleton 4, Kuna 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 7-1 34 1
2. Parma (1) 7-2 27 3
3. Timberlake 5-4 21 2
4. Teton 7-4 10 -
5. Kellogg 6-2 9 4
Other receiving votes: Filer 2, Kimberly 1, Snake River 1
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (6) 9-2 34 1
2. Melba (1) 10-1 26 2
3. Cole Valley Christian 7-2 18 3
4. Grangeville 6-2 11 4
5. New Plymouth 8-2 6 -
Other receiving votes: Declo 5, Ririe 5
Class 1A Div I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (5) 7-0 33 2
2. Prairie (2) 7-1 30 1
3. Grace 8-1 18 3
4. Rimrock 7-0 15 4
5. Greenleaf Friends 8-0 4 -
Other receiving votes: Butte County 2, Oakley 2, Raft River 1
Class 1A Div II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (1) 6-1 26 2
2. Tri-Valley (3) 9-1 25 3
3. Rockland (2) 10-1 24 1
4. Kendrick (1) 4-1 9 -
5. Mackay 6-2 6 -
Other receiving votes: Salmon River 5, Nez Perce 4, Sho-Ban 3, Lighthouse Christian 2, Lakeside 1
This week’s voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Ben Jones, Times-News; Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com; Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune.
