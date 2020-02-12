TWIN FALLS — Kimberly and Filer’s girls basketball teams played each other three times this season heading into Wednesday’s Class 3A District IV championship game. Filer won all three matchups, and Kimberly nearly pulled out a win when it mattered most on Wednesday.
But Filer held on for a 58-53 overtime win at the College of Southern Idaho to win the championship and earn the district’s top seed at next week’s state tournament. Kimberly will still advance to state, though it will be as the second seed from the district.
Kimberly had the advantage early on, surging out to a 10-2 start and leading by as much as nine points in the first quarter. Reece Garey hit three first-quarter three-pointers to help spark the run.
“I thought Kimberly was awesome,” Filer coach Mike Amaya said. “They played great. We didn’t match their intensity.”
Filer cut the deficit to two points by the end of the first quarter and went into halftime down by four. Then something switched on for the Wildcats.
“It wasn’t an incredible adjustment, it was just them yelling at each other a little bit in the locker room and saying ‘let’s get this going,” Amaya said. “It took a little bit to get going for sure.”
Filer put together a 12-0 run to start the half and held Kimberly to just two field goals in the third quarter. But Kimberly fought back in the fourth, where they outscored the Wildcats by five points. There were six lead changes in the fourth quarter alone, and Garey scored with 25 seconds left to tie the game at 51. Annie Walker narrowly missed a potential game-winning three-pointer at the end of regulation for Kimberly.
“At the end of the season, everybody knows everybody really well,” Kimberly coach Stanley Watts said. “So really it’s who comes out and executes. But at the end, it comes down to who makes plays, who takes care of the ball, who gets rebounds.”
Filer did all of those things slightly better than the Bulldogs in overtime. Kimberly managed just two points in the extra period, and Jazmyn Smothers scored five straight points to give Filer the lead as well as some cushion. She scored on a jump shot to push the lead to 53-51, then hit a three-pointer with 1:30 to play to give her team a five-point lead, and Kimberly could not get any closer.
“There’s a lot of confidence, and it’s a learning moment,” Watts said. “At the end, we didn’t get out and cover on a three-pointer, and we need to make that adjustment.”
Garey led Kimberly with 19 points, and Jill Russell and Annie Walker each scored eight.
Filer had a balanced scoring night behind Smothers. Kori Gartner had 12 points, Ella Fischer had 10, and Alexis Monson had eight.
“All year we’ve had people who any given night can put up 8 or 10 points,” Amaya said. “That’s been awesome for us, and it’s allowed them to feel free so that we don’t have to draw up plays specifically for one person.”
Filer will play at 3 p.m. Feb. 20 in the first round of the state tournament at Middleton High School. They will face the winner of the state play-in game.
Kimberly will play Parma, the top seed from District III, at 8 p.m.
