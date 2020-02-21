Declo goes cold, falls to Cole Valley Christian in semis

KUNA — After a highly-effective second quarter and an early second-half lead, the Declo girls basketball team had a trip to the Class 2A state championship in their sights.

But an ice-cold second half of the semifinal game against Cole Valley Christian ended those hopes as the Chargers outscored them 29-11 over the final 16 minutes of play. Cole Valley earned a 47-32 win and a berth in the state title game.

"We came out focused in the first half, but then we missed a few shots and opportunities to rebound," Declo coach Ashley Baker said. "They're quite big, so if our outside shots aren't falling, it becomes very difficult."

Declo fell behind by seven before outscoring the Chargers 15-5 in the second quarter. They held Cole Valley to 23% shooting from the field and 0-of-7 from three-point range. Meanwhile, the Hornets knocked down 4-of-9 of their shots from beyond the arc. They only made one two-point field goal.

But then the second-half scoring woes arrived. Declo missed all eight of its long-range shots. The Chargers used a 9-0 run to take control in the third quarter, then steadily increased their lead in the fourth. Just like that, Declo trailed by double digits.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}