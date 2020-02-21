Declo goes cold, falls to Cole Valley Christian in semis

KUNA — After a highly-effective second quarter and an early second-half lead, the Declo girls basketball team had a trip to the Class 2A state championship in their sights.
But an ice-cold second half of the semifinal game against Cole Valley Christian ended those hopes as the Chargers outscored them 29-11 over the final 16 minutes of play. Cole Valley earned a 47-32 win and a berth in the state title game.
"We came out focused in the first half, but then we missed a few shots and opportunities to rebound," Declo coach Ashley Baker said. "They're quite big, so if our outside shots aren't falling, it becomes very difficult."
Declo fell behind by seven before outscoring the Chargers 15-5 in the second quarter. They held Cole Valley to 23% shooting from the field and 0-of-7 from three-point range. Meanwhile, the Hornets knocked down 4-of-9 of their shots from beyond the arc. They only made one two-point field goal.
But then the second-half scoring woes arrived. Declo missed all eight of its long-range shots. The Chargers used a 9-0 run to take control in the third quarter, then steadily increased their lead in the fourth. Just like that, Declo trailed by double digits.
You have free articles remaining.
Ellie Fraas, who led Cole Valley with 19 points while adding eight rebounds, scored on a drive to the basket to increase the lead to 14 points with less than a minute remaining.
No one reached double-digit scoring for the Hornets. Sydney Ramsey had seven points and six rebounds, and Kate Mallory and Brooke Olsen each had six points.
Now Declo will play Melba for third place at 11 a.m. Saturday. Cole Valley will face Soda Springs for the state title.
"I have five seniors that are pretty disappointed because they really wanted to play (in the championship) tomorrow," Baker said. "But we've still got a chance to win our last game together and make ourselves a better team."
Scoring
Declo: Kate Mallory 6, Kadance Spencer 5, Sydney Ramsey 7, Amanda Bott 3, Brooke Olsen 6, Aryana Kahalioumi 5.
Cole Valley Christian: Annabelle McClure 4, Ellie Fraas 19, Lyndsie Krogh 6, Savannah Khoury 6, Anna Veeck 4, Madeline Cooke 5, Emma Scudder 3.