SHOSHONE — Not everything went perfectly in the Class 1A Division II District IV tournament for Carey, considering they lost in the championship game to Lighthouse Christian on Wednesday and had to win on Friday to secure a spot in the state tournament.
But things still did not come easy on Friday against Camas County. The Panthers found a way to battle through for a 38-27 win over Camas County to take second place in the Sawtooth Conference and earn the district’s second seed for the state tournament.
“They were obviously disappointed on Wednesday night, but as soon as we walked out of the locker room, it was over, and we moved on,” Carey coach Merrilee Sears said. “Life doesn’t always go your way, and in the scheme of life these are easy adversities to overcome.”
What Carey overcame was a stout defensive effort by Camas County, who held Kylie Wood, the defending conference player of the year, to 12 points on 3-of-15 shooting. Wood went into halftime with just four points, and Camas trailed by only three.
“We weren’t going to let Wood beat us,” Camas County coach Jon Botz said. “The Carey team beat us.”
The Panthers started to build their lead in the third quarter. Wood and Bailie Morey had five points, and Noelia Cruz had four. They pushed the advantage to 30-18 in the period.
The Mushers were able to cut the deficit to as few as seven points in the fourth quarter. Ashlynn Whittle and Ashly Botz each hit three-pointers, and Camas was within striking distance in the final minutes. But it was too little, too late to overcome what had been a rough offensive night.
Camas shot just 21% from the field and did not have a player with double-figure scoring. Whittle led the team with eight points.
“We just didn’t have one girl on when every girl was off,” Botz said. “Normally we’re pretty deep in our shooting.”
You have free articles remaining.
Morey and Kourtney Black, both seniors, had seven points for Carey. Sears said her four-person senior class has been instrumental in the team’s success, and it again showed on Friday when multiple players stepped up.
“If somebody’s not on, then somebody else has to step up and take that spot,” Sears said. “They are just a true team. I’ve only coached a few teams like this, that are so unselfish.”
Carey will now turn its focus to the state tournament, where it will face Mackay in the first round. The Panthers beat them 46-32 on Dec. 7.
Meanwhile Botz said he was pleased with his team, which improved on a seventh-place finish in the conference last year to a third-place finish this year. The Mushers ended the year with an overall record of 16-6.
“To turn it around this year and make a run, I’m super proud of them,” he said.
Scoring
Carey: Bernice Vargas 6, Noelia Cruz 4, Bailie Morey 7, Kourtney Black 7, Kylie Wood 12, Felicity Black 2.
Camas County: Rayann Martin 2, Samantha McFadyen 5, Aisha Clarke 2, Ashlynn Whittle 8, Ashly Botz 6, Alyssa Whittle 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.