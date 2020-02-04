TWIN FALLS — The Canyon Ridge girls basketball team demonstrated growth and improvement this season, but they fell just short of a first-round win in the Class 4A District IV tournament Tuesday.
They lost 47-31 to Pocatello to end their season.
After a rough start to the season, the Riverhawks won three straight games in January. Their first-round matchup in the district tournament was against Pocatello, a team they beat on Jan. 22, but they came up short in Tuesday’s rematch.
“I told our girls that the fact that they feel disappointed because we should have won this game shows how far we’ve come this year,” Canyon Ridge coach Kevin Cato said.
Pocatello got off to a fast start by taking an early 8-0 lead, and though Canyon Ridge fought back, the early deficit had them playing from behind the whole night.
“They came out and kind of punched us and got up 10 points,” Cato said. “We finally responded and played even with them.”
Pocatello increased its lead incrementally each quarter. The Indians led by six after the first quarter, 11 at halftime, and 12 after the third quarter.
The Riverhawks cut the lead to seven points with 3:12 remaining in the game on a basket by Leann Swoboda, but that was as close as they would get.
Pocatello knocked down 7-of-9 free throws in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.
Canyon Ridge (4-17) played this season with a young lineup. The starting lineup on Tuesday included a freshman, two sophomores and a junior.
But Cato said the four-person senior class will be missed, too.
“Their leadership has been great this year,” Cato said. “They’ve made sure every girl on the team has been included. They kept us playing together, and we’re going to miss them.”
Pocatello will play Century, the top seed in the conference, on Thursday.
Scoring
Canyon Ridge: Leann Swoboda 2, Lily Teske 8, Jordan Roberts 3, Rio Buck 3, Hannah Pixton 4, Logan Roberts 3, Dorcas Lupumba 6, Tania Mendez 2.
Pocatello: Hailey Roubidoux 4, Ellie Johnson 7, Aaliyah Murdoch 12, Jenise Ramirez 2, Megan Rowe 4, Hallie Pearson 5, Madison Wilkes 11.
