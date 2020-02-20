Burley's comeback comes up short, Bobcats fall to Sandpoint

BOISE — With time winding down in the fourth quarter, foul trouble hampering key players, and a double-digit deficit squarely on their shoulders, the Burley girls challenge in the Class 4A girls state basketball quarterfinal Thursday might have seemed too large to overcome.
But minutes later, the Bobcats found themselves down by just one point and possession of the ball with a chance to win the game.
Despite the comeback effort, a win still eluded Burley, falling 40-39, and their quest for a second state title in three years came to an end. They will play on Friday in the consolation bracket.
Sandpoint leaped out in front in the third quarter by outscoring the Bobcats 17-6, a spurt that included a 10-0 run. Burley’s leading scorer, freshman Amari Whiting, managed six points in the first half and picked up her third foul with three minutes to play in the second quarter. Fellow starter Kelsie Pope also fouled out later in the game.
Whiting was called for her fourth foul with 2:23 left in the third quarter but stayed in the game the rest of the way. Sandpoint built its lead to 13 points in the fourth.
Then Burley stormed back.
“We had to match up. We had to come out of what we were trying to do,” Burley coach Amber Whiting said. “I just kept telling them to believe, and they started knocking down shots.”
The deficit shrunk to six points, then built back to nine, and Sandpoint started to hold the ball with three minutes to play. The Bulldogs went ice cold from the line, however, making just 5-of-16 free throws in the final period.
That left the door open for Burley to make a run. Whiting had seven points in the period, four from free throws, and Carrie Baker hit a three-pointer with 21 second left to cut the lead to 39-37. Sandpoint made one free throw before Lynzey Searle hit two free throws to cut the lead to one point.
Burley came up with a steal on the ensuing inbounds pass and set itself up with one possession to win the game with 5.5 seconds to play.
They never even got a shot off.
With lots of contact on the play, the Bobcats turned the ball over on the inbounds pass. They didn’t even get a chance to set up the play to run during the timeout, a play Coach Whiting said she felt good about.
Sandpoint missed two more free throws, but there was not enough time left for Burley to get a shot off.
Whiting led Burley with 14 points.
“I told them they can’t let their lows get too low or their highs get too high,” Coach Whiting said. “We have to turn around and do this tomorrow.”
The Bobcats will now head to the consolation bracket, where they will play at 3 p.m. Friday.