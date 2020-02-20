Burley's comeback comes up short, Bobcats fall to Sandpoint

The deficit shrunk to six points, then built back to nine, and Sandpoint started to hold the ball with three minutes to play. The Bulldogs went ice cold from the line, however, making just 5-of-16 free throws in the final period.

That left the door open for Burley to make a run. Whiting had seven points in the period, four from free throws, and Carrie Baker hit a three-pointer with 21 second left to cut the lead to 39-37. Sandpoint made one free throw before Lynzey Searle hit two free throws to cut the lead to one point.

Burley came up with a steal on the ensuing inbounds pass and set itself up with one possession to win the game with 5.5 seconds to play.

They never even got a shot off.

With lots of contact on the play, the Bobcats turned the ball over on the inbounds pass. They didn’t even get a chance to set up the play to run during the timeout, a play Coach Whiting said she felt good about.

Sandpoint missed two more free throws, but there was not enough time left for Burley to get a shot off.

Whiting led Burley with 14 points.

“I told them they can’t let their lows get too low or their highs get too high,” Coach Whiting said. “We have to turn around and do this tomorrow.”