Amari Whiting will play senior season in Utah

PROVO, Utah — Once Amber Whiting was officially hired as the new coach for the BYU women’s basketball team, one of the main questions on fans’ minds was what would happen with her daughter, Amari.

Amari Whiting is verbally committed to Oregon. She’s ranked No. 31 among ESPN’s top 100 recruits in the class of 2023.

But with the family’s move to Utah and one more year of high school left, some wondered if Amari Whiting would finish school in Idaho.

Now, at least that piece has been answered.

Amari Whiting will play her final high school season at Timpview High School, The Salt Lake Tribune confirmed. She told a reporter that Timpview is a “great school with a great coach” and close to where her family will be living.

Now the attention will turn to whether Amari Whiting will be poached away from Oregon. With her mother leading the program at BYU, it stands to reason that the Cougars will at least try to recruit her — especially given her current talent and future potential.

The Thunderbirds will be well-positioned to make another run at the 5A title with Amari Whiting in tow. Timpview finished 10-2 in its region last season and 19-5 overall, losing to Highland in the quarterfinals of the 5A tournament.